    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-01 am EST
44.99 EUR   +2.85%
01:44pCompagnie De Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain completes the sale of its worldwide crystals and detectors business
PU
01:44pCompagnie De Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain completes the sale of its worldwide crystals and detectors business
PU
01:44pCompagnie De Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain finalise la cession de son activité mondiale de cristaux et détecteurs
PU
Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain completes the sale of its worldwide crystals and detectors business

12/01/2022 | 01:44pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

December 1, 2022

Saint-Gobain has today completed the sale, announced on September 1st, 2022, of its Crystals and Detectors business - part of High Performance Solutions - to a consortium led by SK Capital Partners associated with Edgewater Capital Partners, both US private equity firms with expertise in advanced materials.

This transaction aims at focusing the Group's High Performance Solutions activities on markets where Saint-Gobain, thanks to its leadership positions and its innovation capabilities, enables its customers to accelerate towards carbon neutrality and circularity. It is part of Saint-Gobain's continued business profile optimization strategy, in line with the "Grow & Impact" plan objectives.

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,

"MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021

166,000 employees, locations in 76 countries Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain,

visit www.saint-gobain.comand follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Vivien Dardel:

+33 1 88 54 29 77

Patricia Marie:

+33 1 88 54 26 83

Floriana Michalowska:

+33 1 88 54 19 09

Laure Bencheikh:

+33 1 88 54 26 38

Alix Sicaud:

+33 1 88 54 38 70

Susanne Trabitzsch:

+33 1 88 54 27 96

Saint-Gobain

Tour Saint-Gobain • 12 place de l'Iris • 92400 Courbevoie • France • Tél. +33 1 88 54 00 00 • www.saint-gobain.com

1

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 18:43:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
