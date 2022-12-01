Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain completes the sale of its worldwide crystals and detectors business

PRESS RELEASE

December 1, 2022

Saint-Gobain has today completed the sale, announced on September 1st, 2022, of its Crystals and Detectors business - part of High Performance Solutions - to a consortium led by SK Capital Partners associated with Edgewater Capital Partners, both US private equity firms with expertise in advanced materials.

This transaction aims at focusing the Group's High Performance Solutions activities on markets where Saint-Gobain, thanks to its leadership positions and its innovation capabilities, enables its customers to accelerate towards carbon neutrality and circularity. It is part of Saint-Gobain's continued business profile optimization strategy, in line with the "Grow & Impact" plan objectives.

