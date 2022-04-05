Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain divests its distribution business in Poland

PRESS RELEASE
April 5, 2022
SAINT-GOBAIN DIVESTS ITS DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN POLAND
Saint-Gobain Group has entered into an agreement for the sale of Tadmar, its Polish distribution brand specialized in plumbing, heating and sanitaryware products, to the Polish company 3W.
In 2021, Tadmar generated revenues of around €100 million. It has around 50 sales outlets and 2 logistic centers and employs 460 people.
This divestment marks the complete exit of Saint-Gobain from distribution in Poland.
The finalization of this transaction is subject to approval by the Polish Office for Competition and Consumer Protection and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
This transaction is part of Saint-Gobain's continued business profile optimization strategy, in line with the "Grow & Impact" plan objectives.
ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN
Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".
€44.2 billion in sales in 2021 166,000 employees, locations in 75 countries Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050
For more information about Saint-Gobain visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain
