Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain divests its distribution business in Poland

April 5, 2022

SAINT-GOBAIN DIVESTS ITS DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN POLAND

Saint-Gobain Group has entered into an agreement for the sale of Tadmar, its Polish distribution brand specialized in plumbing, heating and sanitaryware products, to the Polish company 3W.

In 2021, Tadmar generated revenues of around €100 million. It has around 50 sales outlets and 2 logistic centers and employs 460 people.

This divestment marks the complete exit of Saint-Gobain from distribution in Poland.

The finalization of this transaction is subject to approval by the Polish Office for Competition and Consumer Protection and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

This transaction is part of Saint-Gobain's continued business profile optimization strategy, in line with the "Grow & Impact" plan objectives.

