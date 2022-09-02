Log in
    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:16 2022-09-02 am EDT
39.94 EUR   +1.05%
02:34aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Saint-Gobain's commitments to reduce its CO2 emissions by 2050 approved by the Science Based Targets initiative
PU
02:33aSaint-Gobain Secures SBTi Approval for 2050 Net Zero Target
MT
02:32aSaint-Gobain Closes Sale of Glass Processing Unit in France
MT
Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain's commitments to reduce its CO2 emissions by 2050 approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

09/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

September 2, 2022

Saint-Gobain, committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, announces that the Science Based Targets initiative1 has approved its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets as consistent with the organization's new net zero standard and the Paris Climate Agreement. Saint-Gobain is the first company in its sector worldwide to receive this approval since the introduction of the new standard at the end of last year.

This validation of the Group's long-term commitments to achieve net zero CO2emissions, both direct and indirect, along its entire value chain by 2050 allows it to further refine its roadmap towards carbon neutrality. It will entail a reduction in CO2 emissions of at least 90% in the three scopes by 2050, with additional sequestration projects planned for residual emissions.

"Saint-Gobain is very proud to have our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets approved by the SBTi to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. For Saint-Gobain, social and environmental responsibility is a long-term commitment and with a continuous process towards excellence. This recognition validates Saint-Gobain's commitments in the fight against climate change, with the aim of maximizing the positive impact the Group brings to its customers and minimizing its own environmental footprint," says Claire Pedini, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility of Saint-Gobain.

Saint-Gobain's commitments to reduce in absolute terms by 2030 from 2017 its direct and indirect CO2emissions (scopes 1 and 2) by 33% and its scope 3 emissions, mainly linked to purchasing and transport, by 16% by 2030 was already validated in November 2020 by the SBTi.

The Group will continue to accelerate its roadmap, notably through improvements in energy efficiency, product weight reduction, increased recycled content and the use of green energies, in order to align its targets with the most demanding trajectory, that limits the rise in temperatures to 1.5°C.

1 Originating from a collaboration between CDP, the UN Global Compact, the World Resource Institute (WRI), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and one of the commitments of the We Mean Business coalition, the Science Based Targets initiative defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting and independently evaluates and approves corporate targets to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Saint-Gobain

Tour Saint-Gobain • 12 place de l'Iris • 92400 Courbevoie • France • Tél. +33 1 88 54 00 00 • www.saint-gobain.com

1

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,

"MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021

166,000 employees, locations in 76 countries Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain,

visit www.saint-gobain.comand follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Vivien Dardel:

+33 1 88 54 29 77

Patricia Marie:

+33 1 88 54 26 83

Floriana Michalowska:

+33 1 88 54 19 09

Laure Bencheikh:

+33 1 88 54 26 38

Alix Sicaud:

+33 1 88 54 38 70

Susanne Trabitzsch:

+33 1 88 54 27 96

Saint-Gobain

2

Tour Saint-Gobain • 12 place de l'Iris • 92400 Courbevoie • France • Tél. +33 1 88 54 00 00 • www.saint-gobain.com

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 49 396 M 49 092 M 49 092 M
Net income 2022 3 033 M 3 014 M 3 014 M
Net Debt 2022 6 640 M 6 599 M 6 599 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,93x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 20 246 M 20 121 M 20 121 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 167 816
Free-Float 90,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 39,52 €
Average target price 64,14 €
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Ursula Soritsch-Renier Group Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-36.12%20 121
ASSA ABLOY AB-21.54%22 646
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED19.16%15 247
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-11.88%11 537
MASCO CORPORATION-27.70%11 472
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-31.44%9 148