    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-13 am EDT
41.77 EUR   -1.91%
Compagnie de Saint Gobain : The world's first low carbon glass

09/13/2022 | 11:20am EDT
The name ORAÉ® is derived from Horae which, in Greek mythology, symbolizes the change of time and seasons. Saint-Gobain Glass chose this name in the belief that its new product is a genuine game-changer, heralding a new era of sustainability by leading the market closer to decarbonization.

Indeed, ORAÉ® has an estimated carbon footprint of only 7 kg CO2 eq./m2 (for a 4mm substrate), a reduction of approximately 40% compared to Saint-Gobain Glass European baseline clear glass, without compromising on the technical, quality or aesthetic performance.

How to achieve this landmark innovation?

ORAÉ® is produced in specific campaigns combining use of renewable electricity and high recycled glass content (around 70% cullet out of which 55% external cullet). This is made possible by the Saint-Gobain Glass Recycling initiatives across Europe allowing to increase the level of cullet for these campaigns, without modifying the cullet rate for regular production.

Saint-Gobain Glass is integrating the new low carbon glass substrate ORAÉ® in its portfolio of solutions, starting with COOL-LITE® XTREME solar control glass. COOL-LITE® XTREME was chosen as the first ORAÉ® application thanks to its advanced coating technology, which drastically reduces greenhouse gas emissions caused by cooling, heating and lighting when using the building. COOL-LITE® XTREME ORAÉ® is a perfect match of performance and sustainability, reducing both operational and embodied carbon.

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 15:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
