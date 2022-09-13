Compagnie de Saint Gobain : The world's first low carbon glass

The name ORAÉ® is derived from Horae which, in Greek mythology, symbolizes the change of time and seasons. Saint-Gobain Glass chose this name in the belief that its new product is a genuine game-changer, heralding a new era of sustainability by leading the market closer to decarbonization.

Indeed, ORAÉ® has an estimated carbon footprint of only 7 kg CO2 eq./m2 (for a 4mm substrate), a reduction of approximately 40% compared to Saint-Gobain Glass European baseline clear glass, without compromising on the technical, quality or aesthetic performance.

How to achieve this landmark innovation?

ORAÉ® is produced in specific campaigns combining use of renewable electricity and high recycled glass content (around 70% cullet out of which 55% external cullet). This is made possible by the Saint-Gobain Glass Recycling initiatives across Europe allowing to increase the level of cullet for these campaigns, without modifying the cullet rate for regular production.

Saint-Gobain Glass is integrating the new low carbon glass substrate ORAÉ® in its portfolio of solutions, starting with COOL-LITE® XTREME solar control glass. COOL-LITE® XTREME was chosen as the first ORAÉ® application thanks to its advanced coating technology, which drastically reduces greenhouse gas emissions caused by cooling, heating and lighting when using the building. COOL-LITE® XTREME ORAÉ® is a perfect match of performance and sustainability, reducing both operational and embodied carbon.