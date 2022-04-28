Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/28 11:35:26 am EDT
55.58 EUR   +1.15%
01:39pSaint-Gobain posts record sales in quarter, flags rising costs
RE
12:22pRenovation, construction lift Saint-Gobain's first-quarter sales
RE
12:04pCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : First-quarter 2022 Sales
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saint-Gobain posts record sales in quarter, flags rising costs

04/28/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Saint-Gobain logo is seen on the company headquarters building at the La Defense business district in Courbevoie

(Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain on Thursday posted record first-quarter sales but flagged the higher impact of energy and raw material costs in 2022 amid a challenging geopolitical situation and supply chain issues.

Saint-Gobain, which manufactures and distributes materials in sectors ranging from automotive to health, security, and food and beverages, also confirmed its previous target of earning a higher 2022 operating income versus 2021 at comparable exchange rates, amid good momentum in its main markets.

The group said, however, it expects accelerating inflation to raise its energy and raw material costs by around 2.5 billion euros in 2022 compared to 2021, when its bill amounted to 1.5 billion euros, or 3% of sales.

"This inflation concerns in particular energy costs, especially in Europe where the Group has hedged around 80% of its natural gas and electricity purchases for 2022 as a whole," it added in its quarterly earnings statement.

The company's sales of 12 billion euros ($12.60 billion) for the three months through March, up 16.4% on a like-for-like basis from a year earlier, were driven by renovation in Europe and construction in the Americas and Asia.

Saint-Gobain said it had drawn up various plans to continue its operations in "sensitive to Russian gas supplies" Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, if Russia were to stop the flows completely.

It hopes to limit the possible impact to around 2% of group sales, Chief Financial Officer Sreedhar Natarajan said in a conference call.

The group reiterated it has no manufacturing operations in Russia and had cancelled all its investment projects in the country.

($1 = 0.9527 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Dina Kartit; Editing by Edmund Blair and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 1.15% 55.58 Real-time Quote.-11.18%
MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL) 3.65% 71 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.74% 327.6056 Real-time Quote.96.76%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.05% 71.625 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
All news about COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
01:39pSaint-Gobain posts record sales in quarter, flags rising costs
RE
12:22pRenovation, construction lift Saint-Gobain's first-quarter sales
RE
12:04pCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : First-quarter 2022 Sales
PU
04/27COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Access to information in respect of the Annual General Shareho..
PU
04/26S&P Boosts Saint-Gobain's Outlook To Positive On Potential Profit Improvement
MT
04/26Saint-Gobain Glass - CALCULATING THE CARBON FOOTPRINT OF GLAZING
AQ
04/25COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Calculating the carbon footprint of glazing
PU
04/25France's Saint-Gobain to Form Plaster JV in Turkey
MT
04/25COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Saint-Gobain and Dalsan enter into a joint-venture agreement i..
PU
04/25Saint-Gobain and Dalsan Enters into Joint-Venture Agreement
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 47 675 M 50 247 M 50 247 M
Net income 2022 2 892 M 3 048 M 3 048 M
Net Debt 2022 5 229 M 5 511 M 5 511 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,95x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 28 644 M 30 142 M 30 190 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 167 816
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 54,95 €
Average target price 73,02 €
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-11.18%30 190
ASSA ABLOY AB-8.83%28 396
MASCO CORPORATION-24.91%12 985
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-1.57%12 678
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-29.51%10 681
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-24.27%10 281