Cie des Alpes: 9% increase in nine-month sales
In the third quarter alone, sales remained virtually stable at 214.6 million, penalized by an unfavorable positioning of the Easter weekend and very poor weather conditions that disrupted the leisure parks.
Nevertheless, the group believes that its annual EBITDA target of around 350 million euros is achievable, provided that the rest of the season continues under normal operating conditions, and that the impact of the Olympic Games 'is no greater than it appears to be to date'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction