Cie des Alpes: 9% increase in nine-month sales

July 24, 2024

Compagnie des Alpes has reported sales of 975.7 million euros for the first nine months of the 2023-24 financial year, up 9.2% thanks to an excellent winter season for its ski resorts.



In the third quarter alone, sales remained virtually stable at 214.6 million, penalized by an unfavorable positioning of the Easter weekend and very poor weather conditions that disrupted the leisure parks.



Nevertheless, the group believes that its annual EBITDA target of around 350 million euros is achievable, provided that the rest of the season continues under normal operating conditions, and that the impact of the Olympic Games 'is no greater than it appears to be to date'.



