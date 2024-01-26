Cie des Alpes : Laurent Wauquiez to join board

January 26, 2024 at 09:20 am EST Share

Compagnie des Alpes has announced the appointment of ANAT as a director for a four-year term, until the Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending September 30, 2027.



Subject to approval of this appointment by the Annual General Meeting on March 14, ANAT has already announced that it will appoint Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region, as its permanent representative.



The Compagnie des Alpes Board of Directors will also propose the reappointment of Paul-François Fournier and Arnaud Taverne as directors, again for a four-year term.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.