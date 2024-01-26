Cie des Alpes : Laurent Wauquiez to join board
Subject to approval of this appointment by the Annual General Meeting on March 14, ANAT has already announced that it will appoint Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region, as its permanent representative.
The Compagnie des Alpes Board of Directors will also propose the reappointment of Paul-François Fournier and Arnaud Taverne as directors, again for a four-year term.
