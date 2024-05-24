CIE DES ALPES : Oddo BHF remains positive after half-year results

Oddo BHF confirms its 'outperform' opinion and its price target of 21 euros on Compagnie des Alpes (CDA), a stock included in its list of top European Nextcap picks for the first half of the year, the day after the tourism group's half-yearly publication.



Pointing to a logical raising of the 2023-24 EBITDA guidance, the research consultancy displays a 2023-24 scenario 'now in line with CDA's objectives, and which could prove relatively cautious if the good momentum continues in the second half'.



The analyst adds: "The stock has recently regained some color, but it should be remembered that CDA's valuation remains well below historical multiples, while the dividend has never been so high".



