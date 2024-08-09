Cie des Alpes: will lose management of the Tignes ski area in 2026

Compagnie des Alpes, which manages the Tignes ski area via its subsidiary STGM, has taken note of the Tignes Town Council's decision to entrust management of the ski area to a Société Publique Locale (SPL) as of June 1, 2026, when the current Délégation de Service Public (DSP) expires.



Until this date, Compagnie des Alpes will continue to manage the ski area with the same quality of service.



The SPL will take over the 300 STGM employees and the lift installations, in return for compensation estimated at 103 million euros.



Compagnie des Alpes points out that it has invested 140 million euros in the resort over the past ten years and is proud to have reduced the resort's carbon footprint by 74% compared with 2018/19.



Compagnie des Alpes recalls that it took over operation of the Tignes ski area in 1989/90 when it was on the verge of bankruptcy.



The group indicates that it will study new investment opportunities after the end of the DSP.





