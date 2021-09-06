Log in
    CDA   FR0000053324

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES

(CDA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Compagnie des Alpes : Appointment of Alexia Cadiou as Group financial director

09/06/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
Alexia Cadiou joins Compagnie des Alpes today as Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee.

She replaces François-Xavier Holderith on the management of Finance, Risks and Insurance, the latter having left the group at the end of July.

Since 2016, Alexia Cadiou has been Administrative and Financial Director of the France Switzerland Business Unit of RATP development, whose development and structuring she has supported, acquiring solid experience in the finance function in the service of strategy, operations and organizations. She was previously Director of Mergers and Acquisitions and the control of tenders for this group between 2013 and 2016. She began her career at Arthur Andersen in audit and then in Transaction Services at Ernst & Young.
Alexia Cadiou graduated from EDHEC.

Upcoming events and releases in 2020/2021:

  • Shareholders' Meeting: Thursday, September 16, afternoon
  • Annual Sales: Thursday, October 21, after stock market close
  • Annual Results: Tuesday, December 7, before stock market open

Compagnie des Alpes SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 17:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 199 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2021 -173 M -206 M -206 M
Net Debt 2021 742 M 880 M 880 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,40x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 659 M 782 M 782 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 220
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart COMPAGNIE DES ALPES
Compagnie des Alpes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DES ALPES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,42 €
Average target price 18,16 €
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominique Marcel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François-Xavier Holderith Group Chief Financial Officer
Agnès Pannier-Runacher Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Marie Artaud-Dewitt Secretary, Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Antoine Gosset-Grainville Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DES ALPES-0.74%783
TUI AG13.13%4 674
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.35%2 790
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-23.25%2 738
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED34.17%2 392
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-5.50%2 203