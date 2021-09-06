Compagnie des Alpes : Appointment of Alexia Cadiou as Group financial director

Alexia Cadiou joins Compagnie des Alpes today as Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee.

She replaces François-Xavier Holderith on the management of Finance, Risks and Insurance, the latter having left the group at the end of July.

Since 2016, Alexia Cadiou has been Administrative and Financial Director of the France Switzerland Business Unit of RATP development, whose development and structuring she has supported, acquiring solid experience in the finance function in the service of strategy, operations and organizations. She was previously Director of Mergers and Acquisitions and the control of tenders for this group between 2013 and 2016. She began her career at Arthur Andersen in audit and then in Transaction Services at Ernst & Young.

Alexia Cadiou graduated from EDHEC.

