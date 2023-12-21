Since it was founded in 1989, Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) has established itself as an undisputed leader in the leisure industry. The group was present at 22 locations, including 10 large ski areas operated in the Alps (La Plagne, Les Arcs, Peisey-Vallandry, Tignes, Val d'Isère, Les Menuires, Méribel, Serre Chevalier, Flaine, and Samoëns - Morillon - Sixt Fer-à-Cheval) and 12 leisure attractions (including Parc Astérix, Grévin Paris, Walibi, and Futuroscope). Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) also owns shares in 4 ski areas, including Chamonix. In 2021/22, the group welcomed more than 22 million visitors. Net sales break down by activity mainly between operation of leisure attractions (48.9%) and operation of ski areas (47.5%).