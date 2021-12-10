Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compagnie des Alpes : CDA is testing an electric shuttle in Val d'Isère and Tignes

12/10/2021 | 11:22am EST
10/12/2021
CDA is testing an electric shuttle in Val d'Isère and Tignes
To coincide with the Critérium de la Première Neige, Compagnie des Alpes is testing an electric shuttle in Val d'Isère and Tignes, as part of the "soft mobility" policy initiated by local authorities.

Having lost its audience in 2020 due to the health crisis, this year the Critérium de la Première Neige ski tournament is back with a vengeance and will be held again at Val d'Isère from 11 to 19 December. As a long-standing partner of the event, Compagnie des Alpes is delighted to see the ski area it operates once again host the Critérium festivities, which mark the beginning of the winter season in France and in Europe as a whole.
As a committed regional partner, Compagnie des Alpes is also showing its support for local authorities in their endeavours to promote soft mobility, particularly in the area of zero carbon transport,by running an electric shuttle pilot scheme in the resort this season. The aim is to test the latest electric mobility technologies in ski resort conditions (sub-zero temperatures, high altitude and steep climbs) in terms of behaviour and autonomy with a view to subsequent rollout.
Under a partnership with IVECO manufacturer, via CDA subsidiaries STVI (Société des Téléphériques de Val d'Isère) in Val d'Isère and STGM (Société des Téléphériques de la Grande Motte) in Tignes, Compagnie des Alpes will trial a loaned HEULIEZ shuttle bus of certified French origin from 1 December to 15 January*.
After the trial phase, documentary feedback will be forwarded to local authorities to support their decision-making on the development of customer mobility solutions in resorts. According to local authority feedback and in line with technological developments, other solutions such as hydrogen mobility could also be considered by Compagnie des Alpes as an operator.
By supporting this local initiative to preserve the region and reduce its energy footprint (particularly carbon emissions) in face of global warming, the soft mobility project trialled this season at Tignes and Val d'Isère echoes the environmental ambitions nurtured by Compagnie des Alpes, which is pursuing three major targets including net zero carbon by 2030. The pilot scheme is part of a series of projects in its mountain resorts and leisure parks to reduce or eliminate emissions and to make a maximum contribution to the customer mobility transition.

* The shuttle service will be trialled from 1 to 26 December 2021 in Val d'Isère and from 27 December 2021 to 15 January 2022 in Tignes.
Disclaimer

Compagnie des Alpes SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 16:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
