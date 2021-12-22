Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Compagnie des Alpes
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDA   FR0000053324

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES

(CDA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/22 11:35:04 am
13.4 EUR   +1.67%
12:57pCOMPAGNIE DES ALPES : CDA launches Multicimes
PU
12:47pCOMPAGNIE DES ALPES : CDA lance Multicimes
PU
12:27pCOMPAGNIE DES ALPES : CDA launches "Multicimes"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compagnie des Alpes : CDA launches Multicimes

12/22/2021 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CDA launches Multicimes
Subscribe

22 Dec 2021 18:22 CET

Company Name

ALPES (COMPAGNIE)

ISN

FR0000053324

Market

Euronext

Symbol

CDA

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1034701_2021.12.22_CP_CDA_Lancement_Multicimes_EN_DEF.pdf

Source

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Compagnie des Alpes SA published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 17:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPAGNIE DES ALPES
12:57pCOMPAGNIE DES ALPES : CDA launches Multicimes
PU
12:47pCOMPAGNIE DES ALPES : CDA lance Multicimes
PU
12:27pCOMPAGNIE DES ALPES : CDA launches "Multicimes"
PU
12/10COMPAGNIE DES ALPES : CDA is testing an electric shuttle in Val d'Isère and Tignes
PU
12/07Compagnie des Alpes SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2..
CI
12/07COMPAGNIE DES ALPES : Cda - fy 2020 2021
PU
12/07COMPAGNIE DES ALPES : CDA 2020-2021 Annual Results
PU
12/07COMPAGNIE DES ALPES : Annual results
CO
11/08Opening of the winter season in cda's mountain areas
PU
11/08CDA - Opening of the winter season
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE DES ALPES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 240 M 272 M 272 M
Net income 2021 -150 M -170 M -170 M
Net Debt 2021 676 M 765 M 765 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,32x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 664 M 748 M 751 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 220
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart COMPAGNIE DES ALPES
Duration : Period :
Compagnie des Alpes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DES ALPES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,18 €
Average target price 15,75 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominique Thillaud Chief Executive Officer
Alexia Cadiou Group Chief Financial Officer
Dominique Marcel Chairman
Emmanuel Viennot Director-Information System & Digital
Marie Artaud-Dewitt Group Director-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DES ALPES-2.52%748
TUI AG4.52%3 316
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-34.88%2 339
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-15.89%2 295
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED19.83%2 049
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-12.05%1 971