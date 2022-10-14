Compagnie des Alpes : Changes in governance and appointment of a new Chairman of the Board of...

Mr Dominique Marcel announced his decision to resign from his position as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from November 1, 2022. This decision was taken in the context of his retirement and where the company is emerging from the management of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr Dominique Marcel for his commitment as Chairman of the Board of Directors, which he combined with his position as Chief Executive Officer between 2009 and 2021, and for the role he played in the transformation, development and improvement of the Group's economic performance. It also thanks him for the great professionalism he always showed in directing the work and leadership of the Board of Directors and the quality of the shareholder dialogue he conducted.

The Board of Directors of Compagnie des Alpes appointed, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, Mrs Gisèle Rossat-Mignot as a director of the company,

with effect from November 1, 2022, and for the remainder of Mr Dominique Marcel's term of office. The Board also decided to appoint her as Chairman of the Board of Directors as from the same date. This appointment is subject to approval of the next General Meeting.

Mrs Gisèle Rossat-Mignot is currently Director of the Banque des Territoires network at Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations. Previously, she held management positions within the Aéroports de Paris group and was also a sub-prefect of the prefectures of Isère, the Ile-de-France region and the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region.

As a result of this appointment, the Board of Directors is considering to replace at its next General Meeting the Vice-Chairman with a Lead Director, from among independent directors, in compliance with good governance practices.

At its meeting held on October 13, 2022, the Council also:

decided to co-opt Mr Paul François Fournier , Director of Innovation and member of the Executive Committee of Bpifrance, to replace Mrs Clothilde Lauzeral , who resigned as from the same date; this co-option is subject to approval of the next General Meeting of the company;

noted the change of the permanent representative of Crédit Agricole des Savoie, Mr Lionel Fassart , Director of Finance, Collection, Mutualism and Corporate Commitment of the bank, who replaces Mrs Emmanuelle Jianoux ; and

noted the appointment by the Social and Economic Committee of Mrs. Jolanta Ribard as a director representing the employees, to replace Mrs. Sophie Sasinka, whose term of office has expired.

