    CDA   FR0000053324

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES

(CDA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-10-14 am EDT
12.36 EUR   +1.64%
Compagnie Des Alpes : Changes in governance and appointment of a new Chairman of the Board of...
Compagnie Des Alpes : CDA - Changes in governance
Compagnie des Alpes SA completed the acquisition of 85% stake in Mer Montagne Vacances SA.
Compagnie des Alpes : Changes in governance and appointment of a new Chairman of the Board of...

10/14/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
Mr Dominique Marcel announced his decision to resign from his position as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from November 1, 2022. This decision was taken in the context of his retirement and where the company is emerging from the management of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr Dominique Marcel for his commitment as Chairman of the Board of Directors, which he combined with his position as Chief Executive Officer between 2009 and 2021, and for the role he played in the transformation, development and improvement of the Group's economic performance. It also thanks him for the great professionalism he always showed in directing the work and leadership of the Board of Directors and the quality of the shareholder dialogue he conducted.

The Board of Directors of Compagnie des Alpes appointed, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, Mrs Gisèle Rossat-Mignot as a director of the company,with effect from November 1, 2022, and for the remainder of Mr Dominique Marcel's term of office. The Board also decided to appoint her as Chairman of the Board of Directors as from the same date. This appointment is subject to approval of the next General Meeting.

Mrs Gisèle Rossat-Mignot is currently Director of the Banque des Territoires network at Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations. Previously, she held management positions within the Aéroports de Paris group and was also a sub-prefect of the prefectures of Isère, the Ile-de-France region and the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region.

As a result of this appointment, the Board of Directors is considering to replace at its next General Meeting the Vice-Chairman with a Lead Director, from among independent directors, in compliance with good governance practices.

At its meeting held on October 13, 2022, the Council also:
  • decided to co-opt Mr Paul François Fournier, Director of Innovation and member of the Executive Committee of Bpifrance, to replace Mrs Clothilde Lauzeral, who resigned as from the same date; this co-option is subject to approval of the next General Meeting of the company;
  • noted the change of the permanent representative of Crédit Agricole des Savoie, Mr Lionel Fassart, Director of Finance, Collection, Mutualism and Corporate Commitment of the bank, who replaces Mrs Emmanuelle Jianoux; and
  • noted the appointment by the Social and Economic Committee of Mrs. Jolanta Ribard as a director representing the employees, to replace Mrs. Sophie Sasinka, whose term of office has expired.

Upcoming events and releases in 2021/2022:
  • 2021/2022 4th quarter sales: Thursday, October 20, 2022, after stock market close
  • 2021/2022 annual results: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, before stock market close

Compagnie des Alpes SA published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 16:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 928 M 906 M 906 M
Net income 2022 99,1 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net Debt 2022 562 M 549 M 549 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,28x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 612 M 598 M 598 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 168
Free-Float 79,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,16 €
Average target price 20,73 €
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominique Thillaud Chief Executive Officer
Alexia Cadiou Group Chief Financial Officer
Dominique Marcel Chairman
Emmanuel Viennot Director-Information System & Digital
Marie Artaud-Dewitt Group Director-Legal Affairs & Compliance
