Compagnie des Alpes : signs an agreement to acquire MMV

SECOND OPERATOR OF CLUB HOTELS AND RESIDENCES IN THE FRENCH ALPS, MMV OPERATES 20 HOTELS AND CLUB RESIDENCES IN 16 RESORTS AND OWNS REAL ESTATE ASSETS VALUED AT €94.2 MILLION



MMV GENERATES SALES OF ALMOST €75 MILLION AND EBITDA, POST-IFRS 16, OF €25.2 MILLION



IN ACQUIRING AN 85% EQUITY INTEREST IN MMV, COMPAGNIE DES ALPES WOULD SIGNIFICANTLY STRENGTHEN ITS CAPACITY TO CONTRIBUTE TO EXPANDING THE BOOKING OF LODGINGS AND ITS CONTRIBUTION TO IMPROVING THE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND THE MOUNTAIN OFFERING, WINTER AND SUMMER.

Compagnie des Alpes announces today that it has made a binding offer to the shareholders of the MMV group for the acquisition of an 85% equity interest in the second hotel operator in the French Alps. MMV operates 10 club hotels and 10 club residences. The transaction includes its hotel operator business as well as its real estate business, including a portfolio of 6 club that are fully owned by MMV.

Founded in 1989, MMV is present in 16 ski resorts, including 6 resorts whose ski areas are operated by Compagnie des Alpes: Les Arcs, Flaine, Les Menuires, La Plagne, Samoëns, and Tignes. Other ski resorts in which MMV operates lodging include L'Alpe d'Huez, Les 2 Alpes, Isola 2000, Montgenèvre, Les Saisies, and Val Thorens. MMV offers high-end 4-star and Premium lodging facilities specializing in family mountain vacation accommodations, winter and summer, with high-quality activities and infrastructures that generate high customer satisfaction ratings that have garnered the certificate of excellence label on Tripadvisor (10 establishments) or Travelers' Review Awards on Booking.com (5 establishments have an average rating of 9.8).

All MMV's hotels and residences offer a full array of services: both outdoor and indoor activities and animations, relaxation, fitness, and wellness spaces, and clubs for kids of all ages. The international clientele, composed mainly of English, Belgian, and Dutch tourists, represents roughly a third of the total.

MMV has 1,000 employees, of whom 90% are seasonal. It operates a total of 11,500 tourist beds. The occupancy rate reached an average of 79% in 2022. MMV's annual sales total nearly €75 million euros,1 of which 10% are generated in the summer.