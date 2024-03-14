Compagnie des Alpes: towards acquisition of the Urban group

Compagnie des Alpes has announced an agreement with the shareholders of Soccer 5 France SAS, parent company of the Urban group (UrbanSoccer/UrbanPadel), to acquire 86.5% of the capital of this leader in five-a-side soccer centers and co-leader of padel in France.



The agreement, for a price of 129.7 million euros plus a potential additional 10 million euros, is evidenced by the submission of a binding offer countersigned by the shareholders of Soccer 5 France SAS and containing an exclusivity agreement running until April 30.



The Urban group operates 33 centers in France and one in Portugal, representing a total of 268 five-a-side soccer pitches. It is also developing a padel activity and currently has 49 dedicated courts in its centers.



