Compagnie des Alpes: towards acquisition of the Urban group
The agreement, for a price of 129.7 million euros plus a potential additional 10 million euros, is evidenced by the submission of a binding offer countersigned by the shareholders of Soccer 5 France SAS and containing an exclusivity agreement running until April 30.
The Urban group operates 33 centers in France and one in Portugal, representing a total of 268 five-a-side soccer pitches. It is also developing a padel activity and currently has 49 dedicated courts in its centers.
