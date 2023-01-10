Advanced search
    COMB   BE0003592038

COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.

(COMB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:01 2023-01-10 am EST
331.00 EUR   +0.30%
02:47aCie Du Bois Sauvage : Buy back of own shares – week from 02/01/2023 to 06/01/2023.
PU
01/03Cie Du Bois Sauvage : Buy back of own shares – week from 26/12/2022 to 30/12/2022.
PU
2022Cie Du Bois Sauvage : Rachat d'actions propres – semaine du 19/12/2022 au 23/12/2022.
PU
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares – week from 02/01/2023 to 06/01/2023.

01/10/2023 | 02:47am EST
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 02/01/2023 to 06/01/2023. 10-01-2023

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 02/01/2023 to 06/01/2023:

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 06/01/2023, the number of shares bought back since April 28, 2021 amounted to 15 613 (0,9 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 5 229 243,05. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).


Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 02/01/2023 to 06/01/2023.

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 07:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 245 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 71,3 M 76,6 M 76,6 M
Net Debt 2021 142 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 554 M 595 M 595 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 301
Free-Float 49,9%
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 330,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Benoit Deckers Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Paquot Chairman
Patrick van Craen Independent Director
Isabelle Hamburger Independent Director
Massimo Boulvain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.0.61%595
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)2.91%56 875
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.63%23 813
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.51%11 653
HAL TRUST3.33%11 547
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-9.20%10 730