Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 06/02/2023 to 10/02/2023 14-02-2023
Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 06/02/2023 to 10/02/2023:
Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 10/02/2023, the number of shares bought back since April 28, 2021 amounted to 17 768 (1,1 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 5 935 013,04. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).
