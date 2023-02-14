Advanced search
    COMB   BE0003592038

COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.

(COMB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:32 2023-02-13 am EST
338.00 EUR   -0.29%
02:40aCie Du Bois Sauvage : Buy back of own shares – week from 06/02/2023 to 10/02/2023
PU
02/07Cie Du Bois Sauvage : Buy back of own shares – week from 30/01/2023 to 03/02/2023
PU
01/31Cie Du Bois Sauvage : Buy back of own shares – week from 23/01/2023 to 27/01/2023
PU
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares – week from 06/02/2023 to 10/02/2023

02/14/2023 | 02:40am EST
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 06/02/2023 to 10/02/2023 14-02-2023

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 06/02/2023 to 10/02/2023:

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 10/02/2023, the number of shares bought back since April 28, 2021 amounted to 17 768 (1,1 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 5 935 013,04. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).


Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 06/02/2023 to 10/02/2023

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 245 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2021 71,3 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
Net Debt 2021 142 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 567 M 608 M 608 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 301
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 338,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Benoit Deckers Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Paquot Chairman
Patrick van Craen Independent Director
Isabelle Hamburger Independent Director
Massimo Boulvain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.3.05%608
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)6.58%59 823
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.55%24 127
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.06%11 984
HAL TRUST3.33%11 788
LIFCO AB (PUBL)22.71%9 289