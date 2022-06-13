Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMB   BE0003592038

COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.

(COMB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:10 2022-06-13 am EDT
345.00 EUR   +0.88%
02:43aCIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE : Buy back of own shares – week from 06/06/2022 to 10/06/2022.
PU
06/06CIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE : Buy back of own shares – week from 30/05/2022 to 03/06/2022.
PU
06/06COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A. : Share buyback
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares – week from 06/06/2022 to 10/06/2022.

06/13/2022 | 02:43am EDT
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 06/06/2022 to 10/06/2022. 13-06-2022

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 06/06/2022 to 10/06/2022:

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 10/06/2022, the number of shares bought back since April 28, 2021 amounted to 7 294 (0,4 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 2 532 096,07. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).


Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 06/06/2022 to 10/06/2022.

back

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 06:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 245 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2021 71,3 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Net Debt 2021 142 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 574 M 604 M 604 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 301
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 342,00 €
Average target price 400,00 €
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Managers and Directors
Benoit Deckers Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Paquot Chairman
Patrick van Craen Independent Director
Isabelle Hamburger Independent Director
Massimo Boulvain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.2.70%604
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-18.44%56 164
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.16%26 086
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-15.16%12 773
HAL TRUST-11.66%11 751
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.15%10 495