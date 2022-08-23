Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares – week from 15/08/2022 to 19/08/2022

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 15/08/2022 to 19/08/2022:

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 19/08/2022, the number of shares bought back since April 28, 2021 amounted to 9 204 (0,5 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 3 172 590,07. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).