  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMB   BE0003592038

COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.

(COMB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/25 03:00:38 am EDT
363.00 EUR   +1.97%
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares – week from 18/04/2022 to 22/04/2022

04/25/2022 | 02:39am EDT
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 18/04/2022 to 22/04/2022 25-04-2022

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 18/04/2022 to 22/04/2022:

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 22/04/2022, the number of shares bought back since April 28, 2021 amounted to 4 159 (0,2 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 1 432 132,99. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).


Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 18/04/2022 to 22/04/2022

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 597 M 644 M 644 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 301
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 356,00 €
Average target price 400,00 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Managers and Directors
Benoit Deckers Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Paquot Chairman
Patrick van Craen Independent Director
Isabelle Hamburger Independent Director
Massimo Boulvain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.6.91%644
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-10.81%65 520
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED13.52%27 906
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-5.81%14 574
HAL TRUST-6.04%12 804
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-10.33%11 591