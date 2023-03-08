PRESS RELEASE Brussels, 08 March 2023, 08:30 AM Regulated information

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 27/02/2023 to

03/03/2023.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 27/02/2023 to 03/03/2023:

Date of transaction Number of shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) Total gross purchased amount (€) 27-02-23 57 336,6667 336,0000 333,0000 19.190,00 28-02-23 20 334,6000 335,0000 334,0000 6.692,00 01-03-23 57 334,0702 335,0000 333,0000 19.042,00 02-03-23 68 333,8824 334,0000 333,0000 22.704,00 03-03-23 63 334,2222 335,0000 334,0000 21.056,00 Total 265 334,6566 88.684,01

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 03/03/2023, the number of shares bought back since April 28, 2021 amounted to 18 637 (1,1