Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares – week from 27/02/2023 to 03/03/2023
PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, 08 March 2023, 08:30 AM
Regulated information
www.bois-sauvage.be
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 27/02/2023 to
03/03/2023.
Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 27/02/2023 to 03/03/2023:
Date of transaction
Number of shares
Average price (€)
Highest price (€)
Lowest price (€)
Total gross
purchased
amount (€)
27-02-23
57
336,6667
336,0000
333,0000
19.190,00
28-02-23
20
334,6000
335,0000
334,0000
6.692,00
01-03-23
57
334,0702
335,0000
333,0000
19.042,00
02-03-23
68
333,8824
334,0000
333,0000
22.704,00
03-03-23
63
334,2222
335,0000
334,0000
21.056,00
Total
265
334,6566
88.684,01
Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 03/03/2023, the number of shares bought back since April 28, 2021 amounted to 18 637 (1,1
of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 6 226 628,05. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).
