  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMB   BE0003592038

COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.

(COMB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  08:00:18 08/03/2023 GMT
348.00 EUR   -0.29%
07:37aCie Du Bois Sauvage : Buy back of own shares – week from 27/02/2023 to 03/03/2023
PU
03/06Cie Du Bois Sauvage : Results 2022
PU
02/28Cie Du Bois Sauvage : Buy back of own shares – week from 20/02/2023 to 24/02/2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares – week from 27/02/2023 to 03/03/2023

03/08/2023 | 07:37am GMT
PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 08 March 2023, 08:30 AM

Regulated information

www.bois-sauvage.be

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 27/02/2023 to

03/03/2023.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 27/02/2023 to 03/03/2023:

Date of transaction

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Highest price (€)

Lowest price (€)

Total gross

purchased

amount (€)

27-02-23

57

336,6667

336,0000

333,0000

19.190,00

28-02-23

20

334,6000

335,0000

334,0000

6.692,00

01-03-23

57

334,0702

335,0000

333,0000

19.042,00

02-03-23

68

333,8824

334,0000

333,0000

22.704,00

03-03-23

63

334,2222

335,0000

334,0000

21.056,00

Total

265

334,6566

88.684,01

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 03/03/2023, the number of shares bought back since April 28, 2021 amounted to 18 637 (1,1

  • of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 6 226 628,05. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 07:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 245 M 259 M 218 M
Net income 2021 71,3 M 75,4 M 63,6 M
Net Debt 2021 142 M 150 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 585 M 619 M 522 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 301
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 349,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Benoit Deckers Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Paquot Chairman
Patrick van Craen Independent Director
Isabelle Hamburger Independent Director
Massimo Boulvain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.6.40%619
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.55%61 417
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.06%23 787
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.78%12 384
HAL TRUST3.67%11 827
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.0.36%11 335