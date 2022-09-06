Log in
    COMB   BE0003592038

COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.

(COMB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:04 2022-09-06 am EDT
321.00 EUR   +0.63%
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares – week from 29/08/2022 to 02/09/2022.

09/06/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 29/08/2022 to 02/09/2022. 06-09-2022

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 29/08/2022 to 02/09/2022:

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 02/09/2022, the number of shares bought back since April 28, 2021 amounted to 9 804 (0,6 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 3 371 954,07. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).


Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 29/08/2022 to 02/09/2022.

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 06:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 245 M - -
Net income 2021 71,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 535 M 531 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 301
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 319,00 €
Average target price 400,00 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Managers and Directors
Benoit Deckers Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Paquot Chairman
Patrick van Craen Independent Director
Isabelle Hamburger Independent Director
Massimo Boulvain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.-4.20%531
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-24.25%50 113
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.50%24 449
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.94%10 978
HAL TRUST-15.08%10 879
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-17.75%9 537