Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 04/03/2024 to 08/03/2024

12 Mar 2024 08:30 CET
COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1235063_2024_03_12_CBS_RAP_EN.pdf
COMPAGNIE BOIS SAUVAGE
Les Echos
CIE BOIS SAUVAGE
BE0003592038
COMB
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 08:29:06 UTC.