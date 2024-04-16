PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, 16 April 2024, 08:30 AM
Regulated information
www.bois-sauvage.be
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 08/04/2024 to
12/04/2024.
Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 08/04/2024 to 12/04/2024:
Date of transaction
Number of shares
Average price (€)
Highest price (€)
Lowest price (€)
Total gross
purchased
amount (€)
08-04-24
349
256,7507
259,0000
254,0000
89.606,00
09-04-24
320
252,9781
254,0000
252,0000
80.953,00
10-04-24
301
259,6678
260,0000
259,0000
78.160,00
11-04-24
228
257,1140
258,0000
256,0000
58.622,00
12-04-24
274
256,3650
257,0000
256,0000
70.244,00
Total
1.472
256,5115
377.585,00
Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 12/04/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 17 943 (1,1 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 4 698 317,00. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).
