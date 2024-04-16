PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 16 April 2024, 08:30 AM

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 08/04/2024 to

12/04/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 08/04/2024 to 12/04/2024:

Date of transaction

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Highest price (€)

Lowest price (€)

Total gross

purchased

amount (€)

08-04-24

349

256,7507

259,0000

254,0000

89.606,00

09-04-24

320

252,9781

254,0000

252,0000

80.953,00

10-04-24

301

259,6678

260,0000

259,0000

78.160,00

11-04-24

228

257,1140

258,0000

256,0000

58.622,00

12-04-24

274

256,3650

257,0000

256,0000

70.244,00

Total

1.472

256,5115

377.585,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 12/04/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 17 943 (1,1 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 4 698 317,00. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).

