PRESS RELEASE Brussels, 16 April 2024, 08:30 AM Regulated information

www.bois-sauvage.be

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 08/04/2024 to

12/04/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 08/04/2024 to 12/04/2024:

Date of transaction Number of shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) Total gross purchased amount (€) 08-04-24 349 256,7507 259,0000 254,0000 89.606,00 09-04-24 320 252,9781 254,0000 252,0000 80.953,00 10-04-24 301 259,6678 260,0000 259,0000 78.160,00 11-04-24 228 257,1140 258,0000 256,0000 58.622,00 12-04-24 274 256,3650 257,0000 256,0000 70.244,00 Total 1.472 256,5115 377.585,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 12/04/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 17 943 (1,1 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 4 698 317,00. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).