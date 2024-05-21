PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 22 May 2024, 08:30 AM

www.bois-sauvage.be

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 13/05/2024 to

17/05/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 13/05/2024 to 17/05/2024:

Date of

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Highest price (€)

Lowest price (€)

Total gross

transaction

purchased

amount (€)

13-05-24

239

262,2343

264,0000

261,0000

62.674,00

14-05-24

168

262,1071

263,0000

261,0000

44.034,00

15-05-24

195

265,9487

268,0000

264,0000

51.860,00

16-05-24

150

266,1467

268,0000

263,0000

39.922,00

17-05-24

156

264,3974

266,0000

264,0000

41.246,00

Total

908

264,0264

239.736,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 17/05/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 22 758 (1,4 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 5 936 345,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).

