Brussels, 22 May 2024, 08:30 AM
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 13/05/2024 to
17/05/2024.
Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 13/05/2024 to 17/05/2024:
Date of
Number of shares
Average price (€)
Highest price (€)
Lowest price (€)
Total gross
transaction
purchased
amount (€)
13-05-24
239
262,2343
264,0000
261,0000
62.674,00
14-05-24
168
262,1071
263,0000
261,0000
44.034,00
15-05-24
195
265,9487
268,0000
264,0000
51.860,00
16-05-24
150
266,1467
268,0000
263,0000
39.922,00
17-05-24
156
264,3974
266,0000
264,0000
41.246,00
Total
908
264,0264
239.736,00
Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 17/05/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 22 758 (1,4 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 5 936 345,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).
