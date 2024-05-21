PRESS RELEASE Brussels, 22 May 2024, 08:30 AM Regulated information

www.bois-sauvage.be

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 13/05/2024 to

17/05/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 13/05/2024 to 17/05/2024:

Date of Number of shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) Total gross transaction purchased amount (€) 13-05-24 239 262,2343 264,0000 261,0000 62.674,00 14-05-24 168 262,1071 263,0000 261,0000 44.034,00 15-05-24 195 265,9487 268,0000 264,0000 51.860,00 16-05-24 150 266,1467 268,0000 263,0000 39.922,00 17-05-24 156 264,3974 266,0000 264,0000 41.246,00 Total 908 264,0264 239.736,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 17/05/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 22 758 (1,4 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 5 936 345,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).