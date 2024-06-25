Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 17/06/2024 to 21/06/2024

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A. is a holding company. As of the end of 2022, the net book value of its portfolio (EUR 897.3 million) breaks down by type of holding as follows: - strategic shares (73.3%): minority shares in unlisted companies (82,1% of the net book value) and listed companies (17.9%); - real estate investments (25.4%): primarily in Europe (95.3% of the net book value) and the United States (4.7%); - cash holdings (1.3%): primarily Solvay and Syensqo.

Sector Investment Holding Companies