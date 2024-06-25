PRESS RELEASE Brussels, 25 June 2024, 08:30 AM Regulated information

www.bois-sauvage.be

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 17/06/2024 to

21/06/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 17/06/2024 to 21/06/2024:

Date of Number of shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) Total gross transaction purchased amount (€) 17-06-24 173 258,3584 259,0000 258,0000 44.696,00 18-06-24 174 260,0000 263,0000 257,0000 45.240,00 19-06-24 178 260,4719 263,0000 259,0000 46.364,00 20-06-24 179 259,2067 262,0000 256,0000 46.398,00 21-06-24 200 255,8150 257,0000 254,0000 51.163,00 Total 904 258,6958 233.861,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 21/06/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 27 390 (1,7 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 7 189 147,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).