Brussels, 25 June 2024, 08:30 AM

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 17/06/2024 to

21/06/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 17/06/2024 to 21/06/2024:

Date of

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Highest price (€)

Lowest price (€)

Total gross

transaction

purchased

amount (€)

17-06-24

173

258,3584

259,0000

258,0000

44.696,00

18-06-24

174

260,0000

263,0000

257,0000

45.240,00

19-06-24

178

260,4719

263,0000

259,0000

46.364,00

20-06-24

179

259,2067

262,0000

256,0000

46.398,00

21-06-24

200

255,8150

257,0000

254,0000

51.163,00

Total

904

258,6958

233.861,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 21/06/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 27 390 (1,7 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 7 189 147,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).

