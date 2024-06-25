PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, 25 June 2024, 08:30 AM
Regulated information
www.bois-sauvage.be
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 17/06/2024 to
21/06/2024.
Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 17/06/2024 to 21/06/2024:
Date of
Number of shares
Average price (€)
Highest price (€)
Lowest price (€)
Total gross
transaction
purchased
amount (€)
17-06-24
173
258,3584
259,0000
258,0000
44.696,00
18-06-24
174
260,0000
263,0000
257,0000
45.240,00
19-06-24
178
260,4719
263,0000
259,0000
46.364,00
20-06-24
179
259,2067
262,0000
256,0000
46.398,00
21-06-24
200
255,8150
257,0000
254,0000
51.163,00
Total
904
258,6958
233.861,00
Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 21/06/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 27 390 (1,7 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 7 189 147,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).
