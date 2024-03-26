PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, 26 March 2024, 08:30 AM
Regulated information
www.bois-sauvage.be
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 18/03/2024 to 22/03/2024.
Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 18/03/2024 to 22/03/2024:
Date of transaction
Number of shares purchased
Average price (€)
Highest price (€)
Lowest price (€)
Total gross amount (€)
18-03-24
241
251,1701
252,0000
251,0000
60.532,00
19-03-24
347
248,0634
250,0000
246,0000
86.078,00
20-03-24
298
244,5638
246,0000
241,0000
72.880,00
21-03-24
346
244,9451
247,0000
244,0000
84.751,00
22-03-24
344
249,1686
250,0000
244,0000
85.714,00
Total
1.576
247,4334
389.955,00
Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 22/03/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 14 239 (0,9 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 3 765 197,00. The history of the realized transactions is available onwww.bois-sauvage.be(in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).
