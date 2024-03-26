PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 26 March 2024, 08:30 AM

www.bois-sauvage.be

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 18/03/2024 to 22/03/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 18/03/2024 to 22/03/2024:

Date of transaction Number of shares purchased Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) Total gross amount (€) 18-03-24 241 251,1701 252,0000 251,0000 60.532,00 19-03-24 347 248,0634 250,0000 246,0000 86.078,00 20-03-24 298 244,5638 246,0000 241,0000 72.880,00 21-03-24 346 244,9451 247,0000 244,0000 84.751,00 22-03-24 344 249,1686 250,0000 244,0000 85.714,00 Total 1.576 247,4334 389.955,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 22/03/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 14 239 (0,9 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 3 765 197,00. The history of the realized transactions is available onwww.bois-sauvage.be(in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).