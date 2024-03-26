PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 26 March 2024, 08:30 AM

Regulated information

www.bois-sauvage.be

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 18/03/2024 to 22/03/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 18/03/2024 to 22/03/2024:

Date of transaction

Number of shares purchased

Average price (€)

Highest price (€)

Lowest price (€)

Total gross amount (€)

18-03-24

241

251,1701

252,0000

251,0000

60.532,00

19-03-24

347

248,0634

250,0000

246,0000

86.078,00

20-03-24

298

244,5638

246,0000

241,0000

72.880,00

21-03-24

346

244,9451

247,0000

244,0000

84.751,00

22-03-24

344

249,1686

250,0000

244,0000

85.714,00

Total

1.576

247,4334

389.955,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 22/03/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 14 239 (0,9 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 3 765 197,00. The history of the realized transactions is available onwww.bois-sauvage.be(in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).

