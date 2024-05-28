PRESS RELEASE Brussels, 28 May 2024, 08:30 AM Regulated information

www.bois-sauvage.be

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 20/05/2024 to

24/05/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 20/05/2024 to 24/05/2024:

Date of Number of shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) Total gross transaction purchased amount (€) 20-05-24 93 268,5376 269,0000 268,0000 24.974,00 21-05-24 271 271,7380 272,0000 270,0000 73.641,00 22-05-24 140 269,7786 271,0000 269,0000 37.769,00 23-05-24 174 270,8851 272,0000 270,0000 47.134,00 24-05-24 140 270,5857 272,0000 270,0000 37.882,00 Total 818 270,6601 221.400,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 24/05/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 23 576 (1,4 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 6 157 745,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).