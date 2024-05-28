PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 28 May 2024, 08:30 AM

Regulated information

www.bois-sauvage.be

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 20/05/2024 to

24/05/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 20/05/2024 to 24/05/2024:

Date of

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Highest price (€)

Lowest price (€)

Total gross

transaction

purchased

amount (€)

20-05-24

93

268,5376

269,0000

268,0000

24.974,00

21-05-24

271

271,7380

272,0000

270,0000

73.641,00

22-05-24

140

269,7786

271,0000

269,0000

37.769,00

23-05-24

174

270,8851

272,0000

270,0000

47.134,00

24-05-24

140

270,5857

272,0000

270,0000

37.882,00

Total

818

270,6601

221.400,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 24/05/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 23 576 (1,4 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 6 157 745,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).

