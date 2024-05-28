PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, 28 May 2024, 08:30 AM
Regulated information
www.bois-sauvage.be
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 20/05/2024 to
24/05/2024.
Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 20/05/2024 to 24/05/2024:
Date of
Number of shares
Average price (€)
Highest price (€)
Lowest price (€)
Total gross
transaction
purchased
amount (€)
20-05-24
93
268,5376
269,0000
268,0000
24.974,00
21-05-24
271
271,7380
272,0000
270,0000
73.641,00
22-05-24
140
269,7786
271,0000
269,0000
37.769,00
23-05-24
174
270,8851
272,0000
270,0000
47.134,00
24-05-24
140
270,5857
272,0000
270,0000
37.882,00
Total
818
270,6601
221.400,00
Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 24/05/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 23 576 (1,4 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 6 157 745,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).
