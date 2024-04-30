PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, 30 April 2024, 08:30 AM
Regulated information
www.bois-sauvage.be
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 22/04/2024 to
26/04/2024.
Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 22/04/2024 to 26/04/2024:
Date of
Number of shares
Average price (€)
Highest price (€)
Lowest price (€)
Total gross
transaction
purchased
amount (€)
22-04-24
216
250,6296
252,0000
248,0000
54.136,00
23-04-24
112
246,0000
246,0000
246,0000
27.552,00
24-04-24
215
249,2093
252,0000
248,0000
53.580,00
25-04-24
167
250,0000
250,0000
250,0000
41.750,00
26-04-24
217
254,2350
257,0000
251,0000
55.169,00
Total
927
250,4714
232.187,00
Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 26/04/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 19 958 (1,2 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 5 201 225,00. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).
