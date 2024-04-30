PRESS RELEASE Brussels, 30 April 2024, 08:30 AM Regulated information

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 22/04/2024 to

26/04/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 22/04/2024 to 26/04/2024:

Date of Number of shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) Total gross transaction purchased amount (€) 22-04-24 216 250,6296 252,0000 248,0000 54.136,00 23-04-24 112 246,0000 246,0000 246,0000 27.552,00 24-04-24 215 249,2093 252,0000 248,0000 53.580,00 25-04-24 167 250,0000 250,0000 250,0000 41.750,00 26-04-24 217 254,2350 257,0000 251,0000 55.169,00 Total 927 250,4714 232.187,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 26/04/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 19 958 (1,2 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 5 201 225,00. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).