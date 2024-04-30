PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 30 April 2024, 08:30 AM

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 22/04/2024 to

26/04/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 22/04/2024 to 26/04/2024:

Date of

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Highest price (€)

Lowest price (€)

Total gross

transaction

purchased

amount (€)

22-04-24

216

250,6296

252,0000

248,0000

54.136,00

23-04-24

112

246,0000

246,0000

246,0000

27.552,00

24-04-24

215

249,2093

252,0000

248,0000

53.580,00

25-04-24

167

250,0000

250,0000

250,0000

41.750,00

26-04-24

217

254,2350

257,0000

251,0000

55.169,00

Total

927

250,4714

232.187,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 26/04/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 19 958 (1,2 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 5 201 225,00. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).

