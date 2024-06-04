PRESS RELEASE Brussels, 04 June 2024, 08:30 AM Regulated information

www.bois-sauvage.be

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 27/05/2024 to

31/05/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 27/05/2024 to 31/05/2024:

Date of Number of shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) Total gross transaction purchased amount (€) 27-05-24 83 275,0000 275,0000 275,0000 22.825,00 28-05-24 255 272,6078 274,0000 271,0000 69.515,00 29-05-24 251 271,2590 272,0000 270,0000 68.086,00 30-05-24 215 270,8605 275,0000 269,0000 58.235,00 31-05-24 204 273,1814 275,0000 273,0000 55.729,00 Total 1.008 272,2123 274.390,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 31/05/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 24 584 (1,5 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 6 432 135,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).