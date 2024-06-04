PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, 04 June 2024, 08:30 AM
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 27/05/2024 to
31/05/2024.
Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 27/05/2024 to 31/05/2024:
Date of
Number of shares
Average price (€)
Highest price (€)
Lowest price (€)
Total gross
transaction
purchased
amount (€)
27-05-24
83
275,0000
275,0000
275,0000
22.825,00
28-05-24
255
272,6078
274,0000
271,0000
69.515,00
29-05-24
251
271,2590
272,0000
270,0000
68.086,00
30-05-24
215
270,8605
275,0000
269,0000
58.235,00
31-05-24
204
273,1814
275,0000
273,0000
55.729,00
Total
1.008
272,2123
274.390,00
Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 31/05/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 24 584 (1,5 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 6 432 135,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).
