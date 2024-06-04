PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 04 June 2024, 08:30 AM

Regulated information

www.bois-sauvage.be

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Buy back of own shares - week from 27/05/2024 to

31/05/2024.

Implementation of authorization of the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 27/05/2024 to 31/05/2024:

Date of

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Highest price (€)

Lowest price (€)

Total gross

transaction

purchased

amount (€)

27-05-24

83

275,0000

275,0000

275,0000

22.825,00

28-05-24

255

272,6078

274,0000

271,0000

69.515,00

29-05-24

251

271,2590

272,0000

270,0000

68.086,00

30-05-24

215

270,8605

275,0000

269,0000

58.235,00

31-05-24

204

273,1814

275,0000

273,0000

55.729,00

Total

1.008

272,2123

274.390,00

Pursuant to Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, implementing the Code on companies and associations, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces having dealt the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated NYSE Euronext Market Brussels. On 31/05/2024, the number of shares bought back since October 2, 2023 amounted to 24 584 (1,5 % of the total number of shares) for a total amount of € 6 432 135,01. The history of the realized transactions is available on www.bois-sauvage.be (in the French or Dutch section «Informations financières» - «Rachat d'actions propres»).

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 06:32:08 UTC.