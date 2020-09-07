Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/07 11:29:50 am
322 EUR   +3.21%
Cie du Bois Sauvage: Results H1 2019

09/07/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Results H1 2019 07-09-2020

Operating income before disposals, changes in fair value and depreciations: EUR -1.1 million compared to EUR 7.0 million on 30 June 2019.

Net Result, Group's share: EUR -1.0 million compared to EUR -25.6 million on 30 June 2019.

Intrinsic value stands at EUR 446.9 per share on 30 June 2020 compared to EUR 467.4 on 31 December 2019.

This press release has been translated into English.
In the event of divergence, the French version shall be final.

Cie du Bois Sauvage: Results H1 2019

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 16:34:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 237 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2019 62,7 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Net Debt 2019 110 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
Yield 2019 2,03%
Capitalization 523 M 617 M 619 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 49,8%
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 350,00 €
Last Close Price 312,00 €
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Benoit Deckers Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Yves de Laminne de Bex President
Frédéric van Gansberghe Chairman
Patrick van Craen Independent Director
Valérie Paquot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.-18.96%617
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.71%24 877
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB0.09%11 454
KINNEVIK AB 'B'39.17%10 037
LIFCO AB (PUBL)15.56%6 833
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 027
