Cie du Bois Sauvage: Results H1 2019

Operating income before disposals, changes in fair value and depreciations: EUR -1.1 million compared to EUR 7.0 million on 30 June 2019.

Net Result, Group's share: EUR -1.0 million compared to EUR -25.6 million on 30 June 2019.

Intrinsic value stands at EUR 446.9 per share on 30 June 2020 compared to EUR 467.4 on 31 December 2019.

