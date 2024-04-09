Cie du Bois Sauvage: Terugkoop van eigen aandelen - Week van 01/04/2024 tot 05/04/2024

09 Apr 2024 08:30 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1242967_2024_04_09_CBS_RAP_NL.pdf

Source

COMPAGNIE BOIS SAUVAGE

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

CIE BOIS SAUVAGE

ISIN

BE0003592038

Symbol

COMB

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 06:51:05 UTC.