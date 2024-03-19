Cie du Bois Sauvage: Terugkoop van eigen aandelen - Week van 11/03/2024 tot 15/03/2024

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A. is a holding company. As of the end of 2022, the net book value of its portfolio (EUR 884.6 million) breaks down by type of holding as follows: - strategic shares (73.7%): minority shares in unlisted companies (79.2% of the net book value) and listed companies (20.8%); - real estate investments (24.7%): primarily in Europe (92.8% of the net book value) and the United States (7.2%); - cash holdings (1.1%): primarily Solvay and Ageas.

Sector Investment Holding Companies