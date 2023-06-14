Cie du Bois Sauvage : cancellation of own shares
As part of the authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of April 28, 2021 to the Board of Directors for the share buyback in accordance with article 7:215 et seq. of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code the 18.837 own shares acquired until March 8, 2023 included have been canceled by notarial deed on June 14, 2023.
Securities and capital movements are :
|
|
Before 14/06/2023
|
On 14/06/2023
|
Share capital (in EUR)
|
84,410,824.72
|
84,278,100.72
|
Number of shares outstanding (with voting rights)
|
1,677,346
|
1,658,509
|
Denominator to be taken into consideration within the declaration of transparency
|
1,677,346
|
1,658,509
Notarial deed of 14.06.2023 (in French)
Disclaimer
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 16:30:03 UTC.