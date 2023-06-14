Advanced search
    COMB   BE0003592038

COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.

(COMB)
2023-06-14
320.00 EUR   +0.31%
Cie du Bois Sauvage : cancellation of own shares

06/14/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
As part of the authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of April 28, 2021 to the Board of Directors for the share buyback in accordance with article 7:215 et seq. of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code the 18.837 own shares acquired until March 8, 2023 included have been canceled by notarial deed on June 14, 2023.

Securities and capital movements are :

Before 14/06/2023

On 14/06/2023

Share capital (in EUR)

84,410,824.72

84,278,100.72

Number of shares outstanding (with voting rights)

1,677,346

1,658,509

Denominator to be taken into consideration within the declaration of transparency

1,677,346

1,658,509

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 16:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 269 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2022 108 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2022 10,9 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,07x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 530 M 573 M 573 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 222
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Benoit Deckers Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Paquot Chairman
Patrick van Craen Non-Independent Director
Isabelle Hamburger Independent Director
Massimo Boulvain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.-2.74%573
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.74%61 887
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.80%24 008
HAL TRUST2.00%11 712
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.19.00%10 680
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.71%9 948
