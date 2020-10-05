Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A.    COMB   BE0003592038

COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.

(COMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S A : announces that it has finalised its acquisition of a stake in the real estate group Eaglestone Group Sàrl.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 11:50am EDT

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces that it has finalised its acquisition of a stake in the real estate group Eaglestone Group Sàrl. 05-10-2020

All conditions necessary for the completion of this acquisition have been fulfilled today in accordance with the purchase agreement. Compagnie du Bois Sauvage and Eaglestone welcome the completion of this transaction and look forward to their future collaboration.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces that it has finalised its acquisition of a stake in the real estate group Eaglestone Group Sàrl.

back

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 15:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
11:50aCOMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S A : announces that it has finalised its acquisition ..
PU
09/08COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A. : Half-year results
CO
09/07CIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE : Results H1 2019
PU
09/07COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A. : Half-year results
CO
09/02COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
05/04COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/22CIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE : All agenda items were approved at the Ordinary General Mee..
PU
04/14CIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE : Important notice concerning the Ordinary General Meeting o..
PU
03/02COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A. : Annual results
CO
02/26COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 237 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2019 62,7 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net Debt 2019 110 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
Yield 2019 2,03%
Capitalization 554 M 648 M 652 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 350,00 €
Last Close Price 330,00 €
Spread / Highest target 6,06%
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,06%
Managers
NameTitle
Benoit Deckers Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Paquot Chairman
Patrick van Craen Independent Director
Isabelle Hamburger Independent Director
Massimo Boulvain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.-14.29%648
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.28%23 187
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB4.48%11 751
KINNEVIK AB55.72%11 116
LIFCO AB (PUBL)22.29%7 131
SOMFY SA37.14%4 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group