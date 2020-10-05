Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S A : announces that it has finalised its acquisition of a stake in the real estate group Eaglestone Group Sàrl.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces that it has finalised its acquisition of a stake in the real estate group Eaglestone Group Sàrl. 05-10-2020

All conditions necessary for the completion of this acquisition have been fulfilled today in accordance with the purchase agreement. Compagnie du Bois Sauvage and Eaglestone welcome the completion of this transaction and look forward to their future collaboration.

