Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S A : announces its voting intentions on the items of the agenda of the Recticel's general meetings on 25 May 2021

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces its voting intentions on the items of the agenda of the Recticel's general meetings on 25 May 2021 20-05-2021

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces its voting intentions on the items of the agenda of the Recticel's general meetings on 25 May 2021

An ordinary general meeting and an extraordinary general meeting of the Recticel company will be held on Tuesday 25 May 2021. In the current context, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage wishes to disclose its voting intentions on the items of the agenda of these general meetings. Compagnie du Bois Sauvage confirms that it exercises its voting rights in an independent manner.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage has already submitted its voting instructions to Recticel and has informed the latter that it will vote in favor of all the items on the agenda of these general meetings, with the exception of item 1.3 of the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting, for which Compagnie du Bois Sauvage will vote against.

Item 1.3 of the agenda of the Recticel's extraordinary general meeting aims to create a new authorized capital, equal to twenty (20) percent of the issued capital, with the view to realize and/or finance strategic acquisitions by the Recticel Group.

Beyond the potentially dilutive nature of such a measure for all Recticel shareholders, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage considers that the introduction of this authorized capital in the current context is likely to constitute a measure to counter any offer or counter-offer from which the other Recticel shareholders could benefit. Furthermore, it is one of the defensive measures which, if adopted, would enable Greiner to terminate the purchase agreement for the Recticel shares held by Compagnie du Bois Sauvage.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces its voting intentions on the items of the agenda of the Recticel's general meetings on 25 May 2021

back