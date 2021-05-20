Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMB   BE0003592038

COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.

(COMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S A : announces its voting intentions on the items of the agenda of the Recticel's general meetings on 25 May 2021

05/20/2021 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces its voting intentions on the items of the agenda of the Recticel's general meetings on 25 May 2021 20-05-2021

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces its voting intentions on the items of the agenda of the Recticel's general meetings on 25 May 2021

An ordinary general meeting and an extraordinary general meeting of the Recticel company will be held on Tuesday 25 May 2021. In the current context, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage wishes to disclose its voting intentions on the items of the agenda of these general meetings. Compagnie du Bois Sauvage confirms that it exercises its voting rights in an independent manner.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage has already submitted its voting instructions to Recticel and has informed the latter that it will vote in favor of all the items on the agenda of these general meetings, with the exception of item 1.3 of the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting, for which Compagnie du Bois Sauvage will vote against.

Item 1.3 of the agenda of the Recticel's extraordinary general meeting aims to create a new authorized capital, equal to twenty (20) percent of the issued capital, with the view to realize and/or finance strategic acquisitions by the Recticel Group.

Beyond the potentially dilutive nature of such a measure for all Recticel shareholders, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage considers that the introduction of this authorized capital in the current context is likely to constitute a measure to counter any offer or counter-offer from which the other Recticel shareholders could benefit. Furthermore, it is one of the defensive measures which, if adopted, would enable Greiner to terminate the purchase agreement for the Recticel shares held by Compagnie du Bois Sauvage.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces its voting intentions on the items of the agenda of the Recticel's general meetings on 25 May 2021

back

Disclaimer

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 15:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
11:49aCOMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S A  : announces its voting intentions on the items of..
PU
05/17MARKET CHATTER : Austria's Greiner Said To Buy Recticel in $916 Million Deal
MT
05/14COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S A  : To Shed Stake In Recticel To Greiner
MT
05/14COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S A  : has reached an agreement for the sale of its en..
PU
05/03COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28CIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE : All agenda items were approved at the Ordinary and Extraor..
PU
04/28COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.  : Proxy Statments
CO
03/26CIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE  : Annual report 2020
PU
03/17COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S A  : Report 2020 CBS2020EN (annual)
PU
03/08CIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE  : Results 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 192 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2020 14,4 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net Debt 2020 174 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 627 M 767 M 765 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 305
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 370,00 €
Last Close Price 374,00 €
Spread / Highest target -1,07%
Spread / Average Target -1,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,07%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoit Deckers Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Paquot Chairman
Patrick van Craen Independent Director
Isabelle Hamburger Independent Director
Massimo Boulvain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S.A.13.33%767
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.88%30 866
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)19.62%16 778
HAL TRUST28.21%15 640
KINNEVIK AB29.99%9 625
LIFO AB6.21%9 139