Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Corporate Document

Appendix
At Richemont,
We Craft the Future
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Sales
€ million
CR
HR
FY22
19 181 +44%
+46%
FY21
13 144
-5%
-8%
FY20
14 238
0%
+2%
FY19
13 989
+27%
Ordinary Dividend*
¨
CHF 1 A share/10 B shares
+61%
2.25
+39%
2.00
-67%
1.00
0.34
+128%
¨
1.00 +13%
+100%
-50%
+5%
Gross profit
0.0%
500000.0%1000000.0%1500000.0%
62.7%
12 027
+53%
59.8%
7 861
-9%
60.5%
8 611
61.8%
8 645
+20%
Operating profit
+129%
17.7%
3 390
-3%
11.2%
1 478
10.7%
1 518
-22%
13.9%
1 943
+5%
Net cash
€ million
FY22 5 251
FY21 3 393
FY20 2 395
FY19 2 528
Cash flow from operating activities
FY22 4 638
FY21 3 218
FY20 2 370
FY19 2 026
Capex
+55%
+42%
513
-52%
Return on operating assets
+44%
+36%
10%
+17%
-15%
13%
871 +70% -30%
735 -11%826 +70%
23%
* CHF 0.34 loyalty scheme
SALES COMPARISON YOY / YO2Y BY BUSINESS AREA
Constant
Actual
rates
H1-22
H1-21
H1-20
H1-22 vs H1-21
H1-22 vs H1-20
Jewellery M aisons
5 097
3 061
3 736
+69%
+67%
+41%
+36%
Specialist Watchmakers
1 679
966
1 567
+75%
+74%
+10%
+7%
Online Distributors
1 278
934
1 179
+39%
+37%
+11%
+8%
Other
935
545
941
+72%
+3%
-1%
Intersegment sales
-82
-28
-26
+198%
+193%
+218%
+215%
Total sales
8 907
5 478
7 397
+65%
+63%
+24%
+20%
H2-22
H2-21
H2-20
H2-22 vs H2-21
H2-22 vs H2-20
5 986
4 398
3 481
+25%
+102%
1 756
1 281
1 292
+62%
1 510
1 263
1 248
+18%
+27%
+21%
1 121
800
847
+35%
+40%
+58%
+32%
-99
-76
-27
+17%
+30%
+286%
+267%
10 274
7 666
6 841
+34%
+73%
+50%
FY22
FY21
FY20
FY22 vs FY21
FY22 vs FY20
11 083
7 459
7 217
+47%
+49%
+57%
+54%
3 435
2 247
2 859
+53%
2 788
2 197
2 427
+26%
+15%
2 056
1 345
1 788
+51%
-181
-104
-53
+251%
+242%
19 181
13 144
14 238
+44%
+46%
FY22 SALES BY PRODUCT LINE
12 months
€m
Jewellery
Watches
Clothing
Leather goods and accessories
Writing instruments
Other
Total sales
Jewellery
Watches
Clothing
Leather goods
Writing instruments
Other
Group total
Excluding Online Distributors
Constant
Actual
rates
8 338
+49%
+50%
8 293
+51%
6 061
+48%
5 872
+45%
2 091
+28%
610
1 562
+38%
829
+66%
+67%
417
+34%
415
+33%
+35%
712
+63%
+65%
555
19 181
16 574
8% 2% 4%
5%3% 3%
4%
11%
43%
50%
35%
32%
EXCLUDING ONLINE DISTRIBUTORS
HEDGING
12 months to 31 March 2022
Average rates
versus CHF
Actual
Hedge
AED
4.00
4.08
HKD
8.48
8.54
JPY
122.25
115.80
SGD
1.47
1.49
USD
1.09
1.12
versus EUR
CNY
7.46
8.03
