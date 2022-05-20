Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/19 11:30:43 am EDT
105.60 CHF   -0.52%
01:34aRichemont delivers strong performance for the year ended 31 march 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Corporate Document

05/20/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix

At Richemont,

We Craft the Future

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Sales

€ million

CR

HR

FY22

19 181 +44%

+46%

FY21

13 144

-5%

-8%

FY20

14 238

0%

+2%

FY19

13 989

+27%

+27%

Ordinary Dividend*

¨

CHF 1 A share/10 B shares

+61%

FY22

2.25

+39%

FY21

2.00

-67%

FY20

1.00

0.34

+128%

FY19

2.00

¨

1.00 +13%

+100%

-50%

+5%

Gross profit

0.0%

500000.0%1000000.0%1500000.0%

¨

€ million

FY22

62.7%

12 027

+53%

FY21

59.8%

7 861

-9%

FY20

60.5%

8 611

0%

FY19

61.8%

8 645

+20%

Operating profit

€ million

¨

FY22

+129%

17.7%

3 390

FY21

-3%

11.2%

1 478

FY20

10.7%

1 518

-22%

FY19

13.9%

1 943

+5%

Net cash

€ million

FY22 5 251

FY21 3 393

FY20 2 395

FY19 2 528

Cash flow from operating activities

€ million

FY22 4 638

FY21 3 218

FY20 2 370

FY19 2 026

Capex

¨

€ million

+55%

FY22

+42%

FY21

513

-5%

FY20

-52%

FY19

Return on operating assets

¨

+44%

FY22

+36%

FY21

10%

+17%

FY20

10%

-15%

FY19

13%

¨

871 +70% -30%

735 -11%826 +70%

23%

* CHF 0.34 loyalty scheme

SALES COMPARISON YOY / YO2Y BY BUSINESS AREA

Constant

Actual

Constant

Actual

rates

rates

rates

rates

H1-22

H1-21

H1-20

H1-22 vs H1-21

H1-22 vs H1-20

Jewellery M aisons

5 097

3 061

3 736

+69%

+67%

+41%

+36%

Specialist Watchmakers

1 679

966

1 567

+75%

+74%

+10%

+7%

Online Distributors

1 278

934

1 179

+39%

+37%

+11%

+8%

Other

935

545

941

+74%

+72%

+3%

-1%

Intersegment sales

-82

-28

-26

+198%

+193%

+218%

+215%

Total sales

8 907

5 478

7 397

+65%

+63%

+24%

+20%

H2-22

H2-21

H2-20

H2-22 vs H2-21

H2-22 vs H2-20

Jewellery M aisons

5 986

4 398

3 481

+25%

+36%

+102%

+72%

Specialist Watchmakers

1 756

1 281

1 292

+41%

+37%

+62%

+36%

Online Distributors

1 510

1 263

1 248

+18%

+20%

+27%

+21%

Other

1 121

800

847

+35%

+40%

+58%

+32%

Intersegment sales

-99

-76

-27

+17%

+30%

+286%

+267%

Total sales

10 274

7 666

6 841

+27%

+34%

+73%

+50%

FY22

FY21

FY20

FY22 vs FY21

FY22 vs FY20

Jewellery M aisons

11 083

7 459

7 217

+47%

+49%

+57%

+54%

Specialist Watchmakers

3 435

2 247

2 859

+50%

+53%

+21%

+20%

Online Distributors

2 788

2 197

2 427

+26%

+27%

+17%

+15%

Other

2 056

1 345

1 788

+51%

+53%

+17%

+15%

Intersegment sales

-181

-104

-53

+74%

+74%

+251%

+242%

Total sales

19 181

13 144

14 238

+44%

+46%

+37%

+35%

FY22 SALES BY PRODUCT LINE

12 months

€m

Jewellery

Watches

Clothing

Leather goods and accessories

Writing instruments

Other

Total sales

Jewellery

Watches

Clothing

Leather goods

Writing instruments

Other

Group total

Excluding Online Distributors

Constant

Actual

Constant

Actual

FY22

rates

rates

FY22

rates

rates

8 338

+49%

+50%

8 293

+49%

+51%

6 061

+46%

+48%

5 872

+45%

+48%

2 091

+27%

+28%

610

+50%

+51%

1 562

+38%

+38%

829

+66%

+67%

417

+34%

+36%

415

+33%

+35%

712

+63%

+65%

555

+48%

+49%

19 181

+44%

+46%

16 574

+48%

+50%

8% 2% 4%

5%3% 3%

4%

11%

43%

50%

35%

32%

EXCLUDING ONLINE DISTRIBUTORS

HEDGING

  • 70% of our forecasted net foreign currency cash flow exposure arising primarily in AED, CNY, HKD, JPY, SGD and USD is hedged vs CHF and EUR
  • In the case of USD, the net exposure takes into account purchases of precious metals and precious stones
  • Realised and unrealised gains/losses on currency derivative contracts are recognised in net finance costs

12 months to 31 March 2022

Average rates

versus CHF

Actual

Hedge

AED

4.00

4.08

HKD

8.48

8.54

JPY

122.25

115.80

SGD

1.47

1.49

USD

1.09

1.12

versus EUR

Actual

Hedge

CNY

7.46

8.03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 775 M 19 878 M 19 878 M
Net income 2022 2 741 M 2 902 M 2 902 M
Net cash 2022 2 083 M 2 206 M 2 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 58 646 M 62 092 M 62 092 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 34 760
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 102,66 €
Average target price 147,96 €
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-22.89%62 092
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-6.13%16 765
PANDORA A/S-32.57%7 272
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-49.77%3 748
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-21.92%2 691
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-14.85%2 497