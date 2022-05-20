Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Corporate Document

Financials
At Richemont,
We Craft the Future
FY22 GROSS PROFIT
+2.9ppt
62.7%
59.8%
FY21
Fx Impact
Country/
Online
Capacity
FY22
Channel/
Distributors
utilisation
Product Mix
and Other
FY22 OPERATING EXPENSES
+18% 20%
4%
+37%
6%
48%
22%
+81%+29%
Selling and Distribution Communication
Fulfilment
Administrative
Other
+35%
8 637
+273
+72
+130
+835
+944
6 383
OPEX
FY21
Selling and Communication Fulfilment Administrative
Other
FY22
distribution
FY22 OPERATING PROFIT
12 months
Change
Constant
€m
rates
Sales
19 181
13 144
+46%
+44%
Gross profit
12 027
7 861
+53%
n/a
Net operating expenses
-8 637
-6 383
+35%
+34%
Selling and distribution expenses
-4 185
-3 241
+29%
+28%
Communication expenses
-1 865
-1 030
+81%
+79%
Fulfilment expenses
-486
-356
+37%
Administrative expenses
-1 757
-1 484
+18%
+17%
Other expenses
-344
-272
+26%
Operating profit
3 390
1 478
+129%
Gross margin
Operating margin
17.7%
11.2%
Net operating expenses as a % of sales
45.0%
48.6%
FY22 NET FINANCE (COSTS)/INCOME
Financial expense, net
-55
-67
+12
Lease liability interest expense
-65
-
Net foreign exchange (losses)/gains on monetary items
-194
+49
-243
Net gains/(losses) on hedging activities
8
-80
+88
Fair value adjustments
-538
+188
-726
Net finance (costs)/income
-844
+25
-869
