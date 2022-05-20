Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/19 11:30:33 am EDT
105.60 CHF   -0.52%
01:45aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Corporate Document
PU
01:45aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Corporate Document
PU
01:34aRichemont delivers strong performance for the year ended 31 march 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Corporate Document

05/20/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financials

At Richemont,

We Craft the Future

FY22 GROSS PROFIT

  • Gross profit up 53% to €12 027m
  • Gross margin up by 290bps to 62.7%
    • Favourable regional and channel sales mix
    • Higher manufacturing capacity utilisation, select price increases
    • €70m one-time charge relating to suspension of Russian operations

+2.9ppt

62.7%

59.8%

FY21

Fx Impact

Country/

Online

Capacity

FY22

Channel/

Distributors

utilisation

Product Mix

and Other

FY22 OPERATING EXPENSES

  • Operating expenses increased +35%, lower than rate of sales increase at +46%

+18% 20%

4%

    • Selling and distribution expenses higher partly due to store network development
    • Communication expenses back to pre-Covid levels at 10% of sales
    • Contained administrative cost increase; Other included a €98m one-time charge related to suspension of Russian operations
  • 45.0% of sales vs 48.6% in FY21

+37%

6%

48%

22%

+81%+29%

Selling and Distribution Communication

Fulfilment

Administrative

Other

+35%

8 637

+273

+72

+130

+835

+944

6 383

OPEX

FY21

Selling and Communication Fulfilment Administrative

Other

FY22

distribution

FY22 OPERATING PROFIT

  • Operating profit more than doubled to €3 390m; €3 558m excluding one-time item of €168m
  • Operating margin improved by 650bps to 17.7%

12 months

FY22

FY21

Change

Constant

€m

rates

Sales

19 181

13 144

+46%

+44%

Gross profit

12 027

7 861

+53%

n/a

Net operating expenses

-8 637

-6 383

+35%

+34%

Selling and distribution expenses

-4 185

-3 241

+29%

+28%

Communication expenses

-1 865

-1 030

+81%

+79%

Fulfilment expenses

-486

-356

+37%

+35%

Administrative expenses

-1 757

-1 484

+18%

+17%

Other expenses

-344

-272

+26%

+26%

Operating profit

3 390

1 478

+129%

n/a

Gross margin

62.7%

59.8%

Operating margin

17.7%

11.2%

Net operating expenses as a % of sales

45.0%

48.6%

FY22 NET FINANCE (COSTS)/INCOME

  • Net finance costs of €844m, mainly a result of
    • Fair value adjustments on (Farfetch) financial assets and short-term bond funds
    • Foreign exchange losses on monetary items mostly due to a stronger CHF (cash and non-cash)

12 months

€m

FY22

FY21

Change

Financial expense, net

-55

-67

+12

Lease liability interest expense

-65

-65

-

Net foreign exchange (losses)/gains on monetary items

-194

+49

-243

Net gains/(losses) on hedging activities

8

-80

+88

Fair value adjustments

-538

+188

-726

Net finance (costs)/income

-844

+25

-869

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
01:45aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Corporate Document
PU
01:45aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Corporate Document
PU
01:34aRichemont delivers strong performance for the year ended 31 march 2022
EQ
05/10CIC Market Solutions Lowers Price Target on CIE Financiere Richemo, Maintains Buy Recom..
MT
05/10REFILE-Luxury brands navigate Shanghai's lockdown to keep VIPs pampered
RE
04/27RICHEMONT : Buy rating from HSBC
MD
04/26WITH GIANT MALL, INDIA'S RELIANCE SE : luxury goods
RE
04/14European shares firm after ECB stands pat on policy
RE
04/11RICHEMONT : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
04/11RICHEMONT : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 775 M 19 878 M 19 878 M
Net income 2022 2 741 M 2 902 M 2 902 M
Net cash 2022 2 083 M 2 206 M 2 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 58 646 M 62 092 M 62 092 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 34 760
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 102,66 €
Average target price 147,96 €
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-22.89%62 092
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-6.13%16 765
PANDORA A/S-32.57%7 272
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-49.77%3 748
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-21.92%2 691
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-14.85%2 497