Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Disclosure of management transaction

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA ("The Company") Depository Receipts issued by Richemont Securities SA ("Richemont Securities" or "Richemont")

(Incorporated in Switzerland) Share code: CFR

ISIN: CH0045159024

Depository Receipt Code: CFR

05 AUGUST 2022

DISCLOSURE OF MANAGEMENT TRANSACTION

Pursuant to Article 56 of the SIX Swiss Exchange ("SIX") listing rules and the Directive on Disclosure of Management Transactions, the Company has been notified of a trade carried out by a member of the Board of Directors in respect of the Company's shares.

The Company is required, pursuant to section 18.20(e) of the JSE Listings Requirements, to announce on SENS the equivalent information that is made publicly available on the SIX.

As a consequence, the following information is disclosed:

Issuer Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA Date of transaction / date of trade 02.08.2022 execution Capacity of the person subject to the Executive Member of the Board of Directors reporting obligation Member of the executive committee Type of transaction Granting / Writing Total amount of rights 15'876 Transaction value CHF 1'771'687.57 Type of rights Registered shares ISIN CH0210483332 Principal terms of the financial Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) Plan. instruments

Richemont A shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed on the JSE, Richemont's secondary listing.

