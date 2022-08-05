Log in
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:33 2022-08-05 am EDT
113.53 CHF   -2.05%
09:26aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Disclosure of management transaction
PU
03:18aChina's Sanya holiday hotspot shuts duty-free malls, venues to curb COVID
RE
07/25RICHEMONT : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Disclosure of management transaction

08/05/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA ("The Company") Depository Receipts issued by Richemont Securities SA ("Richemont Securities" or "Richemont")

(Incorporated in Switzerland) Share code: CFR

ISIN: CH0045159024

Depository Receipt Code: CFR

05 AUGUST 2022

DISCLOSURE OF MANAGEMENT TRANSACTION

Pursuant to Article 56 of the SIX Swiss Exchange ("SIX") listing rules and the Directive on Disclosure of Management Transactions, the Company has been notified of a trade carried out by a member of the Board of Directors in respect of the Company's shares.

The Company is required, pursuant to section 18.20(e) of the JSE Listings Requirements, to announce on SENS the equivalent information that is made publicly available on the SIX.

As a consequence, the following information is disclosed:

Issuer

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Date of transaction / date of trade

02.08.2022

execution

Capacity of the person subject to the

Executive Member of the Board of Directors

reporting obligation

Member of the executive committee

Type of transaction

Granting / Writing

Total amount of rights

15'876

Transaction value

CHF 1'771'687.57

Type of rights

Registered shares

ISIN

CH0210483332

Principal terms of the financial

Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) Plan.

instruments

Richemont A shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed on the JSE, Richemont's secondary listing.

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA

50, CHEMIN DE LA CHENAIE | CASE POSTALE 30 | 1293 BELLEVUE | GENEVA | SWITZERLAND

TELEPHONE +41 (0)22 721 3500

WWW.RICHEMONT.COM

Disclaimer

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
