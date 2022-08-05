Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Disclosure of management transaction

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA ("The Company") Depository Receipts issued by Richemont Securities SA ("Richemont Securities" or "Richemont")
(Incorporated in Switzerland) Share code: CFR
ISIN: CH0045159024
Depository Receipt Code: CFR
05 AUGUST 2022
DISCLOSURE OF MANAGEMENT TRANSACTION
Pursuant to Article 56 of the SIX Swiss Exchange ("SIX") listing rules and the Directive on Disclosure of Management Transactions, the Company has been notified of a trade carried out by a member of the Board of Directors in respect of the Company's shares.
The Company is required, pursuant to section 18.20(e) of the JSE Listings Requirements, to announce on SENS the equivalent information that is made publicly available on the SIX.
As a consequence, the following information is disclosed:
|
Issuer
|
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
|
|
|
Date of transaction / date of trade
|
02.08.2022
|
execution
|
|
|
|
Capacity of the person subject to the
|
Executive Member of the Board of Directors
|
reporting obligation
|
Member of the executive committee
|
|
|
Type of transaction
|
Granting / Writing
|
|
|
Total amount of rights
|
15'876
|
|
|
Transaction value
|
CHF 1'771'687.57
|
|
|
Type of rights
|
Registered shares
|
|
|
ISIN
|
CH0210483332
|
|
|
Principal terms of the financial
|
Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) Plan.
|
instruments
|
|
|
Richemont A shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed on the JSE, Richemont's secondary listing.
