Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Richemont Shareholders Back Conditional Capital Increase

11/18/2020 | 02:08am EST

By Mauro Orru

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA said Wednesday that it would issue warrants to shareholders after receiving approval for a conditional capital increase.

The Swiss luxury conglomerate said shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting backed plans to issue up to 22 million new A shares, which can be bought in exchange for warrants.

Richemont will distribute warrants on Nov. 27, with a set price of 67 Swiss francs ($73.50) to buy one A share.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-20 0207ET

Financials
Sales 2021 12 648 M 15 020 M 15 020 M
Net income 2021 711 M 844 M 844 M
Net cash 2021 2 623 M 3 114 M 3 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,1x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 40 341 M 47 902 M 47 906 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 35 657
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 68,38 €
Last Close Price 71,39 €
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Alan Grant Quasha Independent Non-Executive Director
Jan Rupert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA1.53%47 902
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED27.92%12 020
PANDORA A/S107.38%9 522
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.39.81%3 061
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-0.88%2 925
VIVARA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-10.37%1 114
