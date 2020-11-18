Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Richemont Shareholders Back Conditional Capital Increase

By Mauro Orru



Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA said Wednesday that it would issue warrants to shareholders after receiving approval for a conditional capital increase.

The Swiss luxury conglomerate said shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting backed plans to issue up to 22 million new A shares, which can be bought in exchange for warrants.

Richemont will distribute warrants on Nov. 27, with a set price of 67 Swiss francs ($73.50) to buy one A share.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-20 0207ET