Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Valentino hires Visa executive to boost digital strategy

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Valentino
has named a former Visa executive to a newly created role
as chief of customer relations and digital to help the brand
attract more online business.
Enzo Quarenghi, who before becoming Visa's country manager
for Italy in 2019 held senior positions at rival American
Express, is an expert in digital innovation and customer
experience, Valentino said in a statement on Monday.
He starts in his new role as chief client officer and
digital acquisition on Jan. 12.
Quarenghi joins Valentino a few months after the appointment
of former Gucci executive Jacopo Venturini at the helm of the
luxury group, which is controlled by Qatari investment vehicle
Mayhoola.
Under Venturini's predecessor, Stefano Sassi, the label went
through a decade-long, successful turnaround following the
retirement of its founder and world-famous designer Valentino
Garavani. It had 1.2 billion euros ($1.46 billion) in revenues
in 2019.
However, the coronavirus crisis caused an unprecedented drop
in sales for the luxury industry last year, forcing brands to
review and strengthen their online strategy after they had to
temporarily shut physical stores.
Consultancy Bain estimates that the share of luxury goods
purchases made online doubled to 23% last year and will exceed
30% of total sales in 2025.
Valentino's e-commerce site is currently managed by third
party, Richemont's online shopping platform Yoox Net A
Porter.
($1 = 0.8225 euros)
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Silvia Aloisi and
Jane Merriman)