Compagnie Financière Richemont SA    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
News 
All News

Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Valentino hires Visa executive to boost digital strategy

01/11/2021 | 09:12am EST
MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Valentino has named a former Visa executive to a newly created role as chief of customer relations and digital to help the brand attract more online business.

Enzo Quarenghi, who before becoming Visa's country manager for Italy in 2019 held senior positions at rival American Express, is an expert in digital innovation and customer experience, Valentino said in a statement on Monday.

He starts in his new role as chief client officer and digital acquisition on Jan. 12.

Quarenghi joins Valentino a few months after the appointment of former Gucci executive Jacopo Venturini at the helm of the luxury group, which is controlled by Qatari investment vehicle Mayhoola.

Under Venturini's predecessor, Stefano Sassi, the label went through a decade-long, successful turnaround following the retirement of its founder and world-famous designer Valentino Garavani. It had 1.2 billion euros ($1.46 billion) in revenues in 2019.

However, the coronavirus crisis caused an unprecedented drop in sales for the luxury industry last year, forcing brands to review and strengthen their online strategy after they had to temporarily shut physical stores.

Consultancy Bain estimates that the share of luxury goods purchases made online doubled to 23% last year and will exceed 30% of total sales in 2025.

Valentino's e-commerce site is currently managed by third party, Richemont's online shopping platform Yoox Net A Porter. ($1 = 0.8225 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Jane Merriman)


Financials
Sales 2021 12 694 M 15 443 M 15 443 M
Net income 2021 708 M 861 M 861 M
Net Debt 2021 1 013 M 1 232 M 1 232 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,5x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 43 333 M 53 029 M 52 714 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 35 657
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 72,40 €
Last Close Price 76,68 €
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target -5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Alan Grant Quasha Independent Non-Executive Director
Jan Rupert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA3.65%53 029
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED2.26%12 855
PANDORA A/S-6.34%10 467
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.5.25%3 167
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.2.27%2 872
VIVARA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-10.05%1 163
