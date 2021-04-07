Log in
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Watches and Wonders 2021, the biggest watch event ever, opens on 7 April

04/07/2021 | 05:16am EDT
Close to 500 press conferences, over 40 keynotes, a daily live 'Morning Show', six expert-led panels… and a wealth of exceptional creations revealed by 38 prestigious participating brands. Online and offline, from Geneva to Shanghai, follow this unmissable event live from anywhere in the world: connect to watchesandwonders.com.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:13:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
