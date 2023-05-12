Advanced search
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
2023-05-12
154.70 CHF   +3.51%
05:00pConsumer Cos Down After Weak Sentiment Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:21pStocks slip as US consumer confidence slumps, dollar gains
RE
12:48pGermany's DAX Closes in the Green as Richemont's Record Sales Boost European Bourses
MT
Consumer Cos Down After Weak Sentiment Data -- Consumer Roundup

05/12/2023
Consumer companies fell after weak consumer sentiment data.

The University of Michigan's survey revealed consumer sentiment ebbing to a six-month low in its preliminary May reading.

Traders bet European luxury giants would sustain growth despite a global economic slowdown. Shares of Cartier owner Compagnie Financiere Richemont gained ground as it expressed confidence it could capitalize on a recovery in Chinese demand, having already begun to see the benefits in the last months of its fiscal year.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1659ET

Financials
Sales 2023 19 681 M 21 374 M 21 374 M
Net income 2023 781 M 849 M 849 M
Net cash 2023 2 335 M 2 535 M 2 535 M
P/E ratio 2023 121x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 90 688 M 98 488 M 98 488 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,49x
EV / Sales 2024 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 35 853
Free-Float 89,2%
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 158,81 €
Average target price 156,62 €
Spread / Average Target -1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA24.65%95 381
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-3.89%19 525
PANDORA A/S25.38%7 776
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.55.47%3 775
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-0.63%3 083
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.20.81%2 640
