Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:07 2022-12-29 am EST
120.80 CHF   -0.49%
05:09aEuropean shares slip as COVID surge in China sours risk appetite
RE
03:38aEuropean shares slip as COVID surge in China weighs
RE
12/28European shares edge up as investors assess China reopening
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares slip as COVID surge in China sours risk appetite

12/29/2022 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Consumer staples, China-exposed stocks under pressure

*

Ferrexpo says owner's detention in France unrelated to firm

*

Antofagasta's Los Pelambres mine hit by blockade

*

Spain's November retail sales fall 0.6% on year

*

STOXX 600 off 0.2%; Spain's IBEX slips 0.3%;

Dec 29 (Reuters) -

European shares inched lower on Thursday, in their penultimate session of 2022, as soaring COVID cases in China dampened risk appetite across global markets.

The region-wide STOXX 600 edged 0.2% down. For the year so far, it has fallen 12.5%.

After a brief jump this week, global markets are nervous about Beijing's move to further relax COVID curbs, as surging infections dimmed hopes of a swift recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The scale of the outbreak and doubts over official data prompted the United States, India, Italy, Taiwan and Japan to impose new travel rules on Chinese visitors. The European Union's Health Security Committee called an urgent meeting in Brussels to coordinate the bloc's response.

China-exposed luxury firms such as Cartier-owner Richemont and French group Kering fell 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks dipped 0.8% and miners fell 0.4%, tracking weakness in crude and base metal prices on concerns of demand recovery in top consumer China.

Consumer staples such as Diageo and Unilever fell 0.8% each.

"Not sure consumers in Europe have yet felt the full impact of inflation, so there could be more pain to come, and it may be harder for big brands to keep putting through price rises," said Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown.

In Spain, data showed retail sales fell 0.6% in November from a year earlier, after rising 1.0% in October. Spanish stocks dipped 0.3%.

In Germany, Europe's largest economy, exporters have modest hopes for next year, anticipating problems at major customers in China because of climbing COVID cases and rising prices making U.S. buyers cautious, the Federation of German Wholesale and Foreign Trade (BGA) said.

Miner Antofagasta slid 1.3% on its Los Pelambres operation in Chile's Coquimbo region being hit by a blockade.

Ferrexpo fell 0.7% on the detention of its controlling shareholder, billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago, by French authorities. The iron pellet producer said the detention was unrelated to matters at the company.

Report on Wednesday saying that imported baby formula would be

subject to tariffs

again after the expiration of exemptions weighed on companies such as Nestle SA and Reckitt Benckiser that shipped millions of cans of emergency supplies. Both their shares fell nearly 1%.

Meanwhile, the rate-sensitive tech sector rose helped by a fall in

euro zone government bond yields

. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC -1.10% 1568.98 Delayed Quote.18.53%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA -0.62% 120.65 Delayed Quote.-11.35%
DIAGEO PLC -0.67% 3644 Delayed Quote.-9.11%
FERREXPO PLC -1.34% 162.3 Delayed Quote.-45.06%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -0.54% 853.2006 Delayed Quote.-36.69%
IBEX 35 0.08% 8265.8 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
KERING -0.01% 476.3 Real-time Quote.-32.62%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.21% 505.454 Real-time Quote.-31.32%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.65% 107.4 Delayed Quote.-15.18%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.21% 5744 Delayed Quote.-9.24%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.08% 427.82 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.08% 988.55 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
UNILEVER PLC -0.27% 4193.72 Delayed Quote.6.59%
All news about COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
05:09aEuropean shares slip as COVID surge in China sours risk appetite
RE
03:38aEuropean shares slip as COVID surge in China weighs
RE
12/28European shares edge up as investors assess China reopening
RE
12/27China-addicted luxury stocks cheer Beijing's looser COVID curbs
RE
12/27China-addicted luxury stocks cheer Beijing's looser COVID curbs
RE
12/27European shares end higher on China recovery optimism
RE
12/22Frankfurt Stock Exchange News: "Luxury will continue to grow" (Foreign Stocks)
DP
12/20RICHEMONT : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/13Oddo BHF Upgrades Recommendation on CIE Financiere Richemo to Outperform From Neutral
MT
12/08RICHEMONT : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 554 M 20 771 M 20 771 M
Net income 2023 3 613 M 3 837 M 3 837 M
Net cash 2023 4 389 M 4 662 M 4 662 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 70 343 M 74 722 M 74 722 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
EV / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 35 853
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 123,18 €
Average target price 139,17 €
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-11.35%74 722
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED12.70%20 272
PANDORA A/S-40.56%6 201
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-53.46%3 396
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-8.16%3 036
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-6.98%2 541