European shares slip as COVID surge in China sours risk appetite

Consumer staples, China-exposed stocks under pressure
Ferrexpo says owner's detention in France unrelated to
firm
Antofagasta's Los Pelambres mine hit by blockade
Spain's November retail sales fall 0.6% on year
STOXX 600 off 0.2%; Spain's IBEX slips 0.3%;
Dec 29 (Reuters) -
European shares inched lower on Thursday, in their
penultimate session of 2022, as soaring COVID cases in China
dampened risk appetite across global markets.
The region-wide STOXX 600 edged 0.2% down. For the
year so far, it has fallen 12.5%.
After a brief jump this week, global markets are nervous
about Beijing's move to further relax COVID curbs, as surging
infections dimmed hopes of a swift recovery in the world's
second-largest economy.
The scale of the outbreak and doubts over official data
prompted the United States, India, Italy, Taiwan and Japan to
impose new travel rules on Chinese visitors. The European
Union's Health Security Committee called an urgent meeting in
Brussels to coordinate the bloc's response.
China-exposed luxury firms such as Cartier-owner Richemont
and French group Kering fell 0.9% and 0.3%,
respectively.
Energy stocks dipped 0.8% and miners fell
0.4%, tracking weakness in crude and base metal prices on
concerns of demand recovery in top consumer China.
Consumer staples such as Diageo and Unilever
fell 0.8% each.
"Not sure consumers in Europe have yet felt the full
impact of inflation, so there could be more pain to come, and it
may be harder for big brands to keep putting through price
rises," said Derren Nathan, head of equity research at
Hargreaves Lansdown.
In Spain, data showed retail sales fell 0.6% in November
from a year earlier, after rising 1.0% in October. Spanish
stocks dipped 0.3%.
In Germany, Europe's largest economy, exporters have modest
hopes for next year, anticipating problems at major customers in
China because of climbing COVID cases and rising prices making
U.S. buyers cautious, the Federation of German Wholesale and
Foreign Trade (BGA) said.
Miner Antofagasta slid 1.3% on its Los Pelambres
operation in Chile's Coquimbo region being hit by a blockade.
Ferrexpo fell 0.7% on the detention of its
controlling shareholder, billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago, by
French authorities. The iron pellet producer said the detention
was unrelated to matters at the company.
Report on Wednesday saying that imported baby formula
would be
subject to tariffs
again after the expiration of exemptions weighed on
companies such as Nestle SA and Reckitt Benckiser
that shipped millions of cans of emergency supplies.
Both their shares fell nearly 1%.
Meanwhile, the rate-sensitive tech sector rose
helped by a fall in
euro zone government bond yields
.
