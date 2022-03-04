Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Hermes, Richemont temporarily close Russian luxury goods stores

03/04/2022 | 01:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A visitor walks inside Hermes shop during a press preview in Russia's landmark GUM shopping centre on the Red Square in Moscow

PARIS (Reuters) - Birkin bag maker Hermes and Cartier owner Richemont said on Friday they are temporarily closing Russian stores and pausing all commercial activities in the country, the first major global luxury firms to announce such a move.

Doing business in Russia has become complex since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the United States, Britain and the Europe Union to impose sweeping sanctions.

"It is with regret that we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores in Russia and pause all our commercial activities from the evening of March 4th," Hermes said in LinkedIn post. It gave no further details.

While affluent Russians are keen consumers of luxury goods, analysts say the proportion of luxury sales generated from Russian nationals is small compared to the industry's main growth engines, China and the United States.

Richemont, which has around a dozen directly-operated stores, mostly in Moscow, said in a statement it had suspended commercial activities in Russia on March 3 after stopping Ukraine operations on Feb. 24.

Hermes, which has three stores in Moscow, had planned to open an outlet in St. Petersburg later this year.

Investment bank Jefferies estimates that Russians account for around $9 billion in annual luxury sales, which is around 6% of Chinese spending and 14% of U.S spending on luxury goods.

Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group, which owns high end watches and jewellery labels including Harry Winston, said it would continue its operations in Russia, but was putting exports on hold "because of the overall difficult situation".

L'Oreal, LVMH and Kering have all pledged financial support to help Ukrainian refugees and Richemont said Friday it is intiating a "significant donation" to Medecins Sans Frontieres.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Tassilo Hummel, Jon Boyle, Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)

By Mimosa Spencer


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA -5.85% 107.9 Delayed Quote.-16.32%
KERING -7.56% 558.6 Real-time Quote.-14.51%
L'ORÉAL -2.86% 336.4 Real-time Quote.-16.94%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -6.41% 577.8 Real-time Quote.-15.08%
THE SWATCH GROUP AG -7.52% 241.1 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 12.41% 122.25 Delayed Quote.36.11%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 665 M 20 627 M 20 627 M
Net income 2022 2 811 M 3 107 M 3 107 M
Net Debt 2022 642 M 710 M 710 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 64 374 M 71 139 M 71 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 34 760
Free-Float -
