  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:41 2023-01-23 am EST
138.85 CHF   +2.02%
02:14aLuxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
RE
02:05aReinet Investments Logs Higher Fiscal Q3 NAV Amid Growth in Fair Value of Investments
MT
01/23Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up

01/24/2023 | 02:14am EST
(Repeats, text unchanged)

*

Luxury sector is seen among largest winners of China's reopening

*

LVMH kicks off sector's earnings reports on Thursday

*

Some Americans are cutting back on discretionary purchases

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The focus of the luxury industry is shifting back to China, with hopes that its high-end spenders will once again splurge on designer goods during Lunar New Year festivities as Beijing relaxes COVID curbs after three long years.

Quarterly results from LVMH and Europe's other luxury goods companies will offer glimpses of the toll of last year's COVID-related disruptions in China, even as the companies roll out pricey new collections tied to the Year of the Rabbit.

They are expected to see a deceleration in sales growth over the quarter as the post-pandemic splurge on designer fashions begins to ease in the United States and Europe.

Consensus estimates cited by UBS are for fourth quarter sales growth of 7% at LVMH, which releases full-year results on Thursday, and for a sales decline of 2% at Kering, which reports results on Feb. 15. Hermes, which reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 17, is expected to show sales growth of 17%, a decline from 24% in the third quarter.

The industry's showing in China will highlight the hit from lockdowns and its subsequent exit from a zero-COVID policy, which has spurred a surge of infections in the world's second-largest economy. Luxury spending by Chinese nationals had dipped from 33% of the global personal luxury goods market in 2019 to as little as 17% last year, according to estimates from consultancy Bain.

"We do believe they will come back to the luxury sector in a heavy way, to catch up on what they couldn’t do in 2022," said Caroline Reyl, head of Premium Brands at Pictet Asset Management, referring to Chinese consumers.

End-of-year trading updates last week from Britain's Burberry and Cartier-owner Richemont gave investors a peek at the knock.

Richemont missed market estimates after sales in China plunged by a quarter. Customer traffic at its stores dwindled and staff at times were not available. Many stores reduced hours or closed temporarily. Burberry's like-for-like sales growth slowed sharply to 1% in the quarter to end-December after a 23% fall in mainland China.

But Burberry said it was optimistic consumers in China would start spending again and Richemont saw a rebound there before the holiday, adding to rising expectations for the months ahead.

China is forecast to become the luxury industry's biggest market by 2025. The luxury sector is among the largest expected winners from China’s loosening of restrictions that kept shoppers out of stores for months, with shares at LVMH, Europe's most valuable listed company worth about 400 billion euros ($433.1 billion) and Hermes recently hitting all-time highs.

At Paris fashion shows, which run through the end of this week, Chinese buyers, a staple at such events before the pandemic hit, still haven't returned in droves.

Although the Chinese are expected to initially resume travelling within Asia, Europe is a region that particularly stands to benefit from a return of Chinese tourists. Reyl told Reuters she believes Chinese shoppers may begin to return to Europe in a noticeable way at the end of the second quarter or during the second half of this year.

In the United States, some Americans are cutting back discretionary spending due to decades-high inflation. Credit card data from Citigroup showed that luxury spending in the United States in December was down 10% year-on-year and, compared to 2019, turned negative, down 2%, largely due to weaker business in department stores and online platforms.

However, travelling Americans likely continued boosting the fortunes of luxury labels in Europe, with U.S. nationals leading a recovery in tax-free shopping in Europe, according to December data from Global Blue.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 0.25% 2364 Delayed Quote.16.45%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.74% 51.98 Delayed Quote.14.92%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA 2.02% 138.85 Delayed Quote.15.80%
GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING AG -0.80% 6.2 Delayed Quote.33.91%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 0.92% 1643 Real-time Quote.13.70%
KERING 1.07% 537.3 Real-time Quote.13.00%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.68% 788.1 Real-time Quote.15.91%
Financials
Sales 2023 19 573 M 21 275 M 21 275 M
Net income 2023 1 470 M 1 598 M 1 598 M
Net cash 2023 2 843 M 3 090 M 3 090 M
P/E ratio 2023 98,9x
Yield 2023 1,87%
Capitalization 79 063 M 85 938 M 85 938 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
EV / Sales 2024 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 35 853
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 138,45 €
Average target price 146,92 €
Spread / Average Target 6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Ruggero Magnoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Guillaume Pictet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA15.80%85 938
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED7.16%21 797
PANDORA A/S14.08%7 237
DR CORPORATION LIMITED1.06%3 754
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.6.49%3 334
RAJESH EXPORTS LIMITED19.65%3 192