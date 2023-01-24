Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up

(Repeats, text unchanged)
*
Luxury sector is seen among largest winners of China's
reopening
*
LVMH kicks off sector's earnings reports on Thursday
*
Some Americans are cutting back on discretionary purchases
PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The focus of the luxury
industry is shifting back to China, with hopes that its high-end
spenders will once again splurge on designer goods during Lunar
New Year festivities as Beijing relaxes COVID curbs after three
long years.
Quarterly results from LVMH and Europe's other
luxury goods companies will offer glimpses of the toll of last
year's COVID-related disruptions in China, even as the companies
roll out pricey new collections tied to the Year of the Rabbit.
They are expected to see a deceleration in sales growth over
the quarter as the post-pandemic splurge on designer fashions
begins to ease in the United States and Europe.
Consensus estimates cited by UBS are for fourth quarter
sales growth of 7% at LVMH, which releases full-year results on
Thursday, and for a sales decline of 2% at Kering,
which reports results on Feb. 15. Hermes, which
reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 17, is expected to show
sales growth of 17%, a decline from 24% in the third quarter.
The industry's showing in China will highlight the hit from
lockdowns and its subsequent exit from a zero-COVID policy,
which has spurred a surge of infections in the world's
second-largest economy. Luxury spending by Chinese nationals had
dipped from 33% of the global personal luxury goods market in
2019 to as little as 17% last year, according to estimates from
consultancy Bain.
"We do believe they will come back to the luxury sector in a
heavy way, to catch up on what they couldn’t do in 2022," said
Caroline Reyl, head of Premium Brands at Pictet Asset
Management, referring to Chinese consumers.
End-of-year trading updates last week from Britain's
Burberry and Cartier-owner Richemont gave investors a peek at
the knock.
Richemont missed market estimates after sales in China
plunged by a quarter. Customer traffic at its stores dwindled
and staff at times were not available. Many stores reduced hours
or closed temporarily. Burberry's like-for-like sales growth
slowed sharply to 1% in the quarter to end-December after a 23%
fall in mainland China.
But Burberry said it was optimistic consumers in China would
start spending again and Richemont saw a rebound there before
the holiday, adding to rising expectations for the months ahead.
China is forecast to become the luxury industry's biggest
market by 2025. The luxury sector is among the largest expected
winners from China’s loosening of restrictions that kept
shoppers out of stores for months, with shares at LVMH, Europe's
most valuable listed company worth about 400 billion euros
($433.1 billion) and Hermes recently hitting all-time highs.
At Paris fashion shows, which run through the end of this
week, Chinese buyers, a staple at such events before the
pandemic hit, still haven't returned in droves.
Although the Chinese are expected to initially resume
travelling within Asia, Europe is a region that particularly
stands to benefit from a return of Chinese tourists. Reyl told
Reuters she believes Chinese shoppers may begin to return to
Europe in a noticeable way at the end of the second quarter or
during the second half of this year.
In the United States, some Americans are cutting back
discretionary spending due to decades-high inflation. Credit
card data from Citigroup showed that luxury spending in the
United States in December was down 10% year-on-year and,
compared to 2019, turned negative, down 2%, largely due to
weaker business in department stores and online platforms.
However, travelling Americans likely continued boosting the
fortunes of luxury labels in Europe, with U.S. nationals leading
a recovery in tax-free shopping in Europe, according to December
data from Global Blue.
(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)