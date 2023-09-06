RICHEMONT APPOINTS SWEN GRUNDMANN AND BOET BRINKGREVE TO SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Richemont announces today the following appointments to its Senior Executive Committee (SEC), effective 6 September 2023.

Director of Corporate Affairs

Swen Grundmann will join the SEC in his new capacity as Director of Corporate Affairs in addition to maintaining his role as Group Company Secretary.

Swen Grundmann will continue to report to Johann Rupert, Chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (Richemont).

Swen Grundmann brings 27 years of experience to the role, primarily in the legal and corporate governance fields. He started his career at Richemont in 1996 as legal counsel and was appointed Group Company Secretary in 2017. Over the years, Mr Grundmann has been responsible for the corporate law affairs of the Group and its subsidiaries and been involved in various merger and acquisition projects. He was, until February of this year, also the General Counsel and Company Secretary of Reinet Investments SCA and Reinet Fund S.C.A., which he joined in 2009. This September, Mr Grundmann’s responsibilities were expanded to incorporate Corporate Affairs. A Dutch national, Swen Grundmann holds a law degree from the Faculty of Law from the University of Amsterdam (1994).

CEO of Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté

Boet Brinkgreve was appointed to the newly created role of CEO of Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté on 1 September 2023. He reports to Johann Rupert, Chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (Richemont).

Mr Brinkgreve’s thirty-year career has been primarily in the chemicals, fragrances and flavour industries spanning the US, China and Europe. He joins Richemont from dsm - firmenich where he held a number of senior executive positions from 2007 till 2023, his latest role being President of Ingredients division & Group Procurement and a member of the dsm - firmenich’s Executive Committee. Prior to dsm - firmenich, Boet worked for DuPont in business development roles from 2003 till 2007, and beforehand as an entrepreneur founded several start-ups. A Dutch-born Swiss national, Boet Brinkgreve graduated from the University of Eindhoven/HTS Den Bosch, Netherlands, in Mechanical Engineering (1993) and holds a Masters’ degree in Business Administration from Insead, France (2012).

Commenting on the appointments, Johann Rupert, Chairman, said:

“I am truly delighted that Swen Grundmann has joined Richemont’s Senior Executive Committee, adding precious perspective on regulatory requirements and, with his recent promotion, reputation management considerations.

His expertise will be instrumental in further raising senior executives’ understanding of corporate reporting and compliance in a rapidly evolving and increasingly complex regulatory environment, having already contributed to Board discussions over past years. In a world characterised by unprecedented disruption, Swen’s extensive knowledge of the Group, its ambition, culture, values, and business model gained over his 27-year tenure at Richemont will prove invaluable to our proactive and reactive decision making.

I also warmly welcome Boet Brinkgreve to Richemont and its Senior Executive Committee. Boet will establish and lead our new Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté to enable our six Maisons already involved in fragrance to reach critical mass in this highly competitive field, where scale is crucial. In partnership with the Maisons, and while respecting their unique high-end positioning, the platform will leverage resources across our Maisons to help develop the most refined creations and promising licenses.

Boet’s role will be instrumental in enabling our Maisons to reach their full potential in this dynamic market, broadening their clientele base whilst enhancing the Maisons’ capabilities to meet the needs of their highly discerning clientele. With his deep knowledge of the fragrance industry, prior success in driving new ventures, remarkable track record in building winning international teams and commitment to sourcing sustainable ingredients, I am convinced that Boet will prove to be a notable addition to the Group.”

