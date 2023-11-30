Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - jewelry items (42.2%): the brands Cartier (world No. 1 in jewelry), Van Cleef & Arpels, and Giampiero Bodino; - luxury watches (31.1%): Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Officine Panerai, IWC Schaffhausen, Baume & Mercier and Roger Dubuis brands; - other (26.7%): primarily pens, fine leather goods articles and clothing under the following brands: Montblanc, Chloé, Old England, Purdey, and Alfred Dunhill. Net sales break down by activity between retail distribution (57.6%), wholesale distribution (23.7%) and online distribution (18.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (2.4%), the United Kingdom (5.3%), Europe (15.6%), China (28.9%), Japan (6.3%), Asia (11.9%), the States United (19.9%), Americas (2.3%), Middle East and Africa (7.4%).